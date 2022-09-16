Arunachal: New building of Faculty of Law, RGU inaugurated

ITANAGAR- The new building of the Faculty of Law, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) was inaugurated by Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Mr. Justice R. M. Chhaya in august presence of Hon’ble Mr. Justice Nani Tagia and Mr. Justice A. D. Choudhury of the Guahati High court and Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University.

Chief Justice, Hon’ble Mr. Justice R. M. Chhaya in his address praised the RGU as a premier institute of higher education of the state which has completed more than 25 years of service to its people. He said, the university has created a niche for itself in the country. He called on the members of the university to continue imparting quality education to its students.

Hon’ble Mr. Justice Nani Tagia in his speech remembered his old days being an alumni of the university and also the work culture which was there. He reminded that the work culture which the university was known for should be continued in the future too. He added “I hope that this development will allow our children to get the proper higher education that they wish for.”

Vice Chancellor of RGU, Prof. Saket Kushwaha stressed upon the importance of legal studies and legal knowledge for becoming a responsible citizen in current times. He added, the new faculty will train students to bring in good law and order in the state. Prof. Kushwaha urged that the faculty to come up and fulfill the expectations of state from the premier institute.

Dean in-charge of the faculty of law Prof. R. C Parida gave the introductory remark and reported that the building for the faculty of law was initiated by the Late Vice Chancellor Prof. Tamo Mibang during 2017-18. He also shared that there are plans to offer LLB and integrated courses in the coming years.

The building was virtually Inaugurated by Chief Justice by unveiling the inauguration plaque of the faculty of Law building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Amitava Mitra in his welcome adderess termed the event as a historic one as it’s the first time that a chief justice has visited the university. He wished that many efficient lawyers who will defend our human rights will come out from the department.

Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar of RGU extended the vote of thanks in which he thanked all the Hon’ble Guests for accepting the Invitation for Inauguration of the new building of the faculty of law. He also thanked all the members of the organizing committee for their sincere efforts. Dr. Topi Basar Head of the department of law was the master of ceremony.

To commemorate the day, a moot court competition was also organized by the Department of Law, with the active cooperation from the Jarbom Gamlin Government Law college, Jote (JGGLC). Hon’ble Chief Justice chaired the session, along with two other invited judges.