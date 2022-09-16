Arunachal: govt will not tolerate any kind of corruption, says CM

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu has taken strong exception to the reported paper leakage incident of the recently conducted examination for Assistant Engineer (Civil) by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Reiterating that the state government will not tolerate any kind of corruption, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said anyone found involved in the latest incident, irrespective of his or her position or status, will not be spared.

“It is indeed frustrating that despite our sincerest efforts to streamline the recruitment process, incidents like this occur out of the blues. I assure the candidates and the people that action will be taken against the guilty and the point of leakage investigated and rectified so that it is not repeated in future,” Khandu said in a statement here this evening.

Assuring that ‘no one will be allowed to play with the future of youths’, Khandu informed that police is seriously investigating the case and so far 5 persons have been arrested. While two were arrested on 11th September, a day after a case was registered at the Itanagar Police Station, three arrests were made today. Investigation is still on.

The Chief Minister sent out a stern warning to all, both government officials and private individuals, not to interfere in the recruitment process for their personal gains.

“I repeat, no form of corruption in any field will be tolerated. Those found involved will have to face the music. Period,” he added.

Khandu further added that the state government is committed to strengthen both the APSSB and the APPSC and make the two recruiting agencies robust and corruption free.