ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Rahul Gandhi doesn’t have in-depth knowledge about Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu

September 15, 2022
0 1 minute read
Rahul Gandhi doesn't have in-depth knowledge about Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu

NEW DELHI-  Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has retaliated on Rahul Gandhi’s tweet regarding Chinese infiltration. He said that Rahul Gandhi does not have much knowledge of Northeast, let alone Arunachal. He raises such issues of the Northeast on which he is not deeply aware.

It must be mention here that, the opposition is constantly targeting the central government regarding Chinese infiltration and raising the issue of Chinese infiltration on Indian soil. In this issue, Rahul Gandhi had targeted PM Modi on September 14 for Chinese infiltration. After which Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu has given him the answer. He said that Rahul Gandhi does not know much about the Northeast.

Rahul Gandhi had tweeted that China has rejected India’s demand to restore the status of April 2020. China has refused to accept the demand to restore the status quo. Targeting PM Modi, he said that the PM has given 1000 square kilometers of land to China without any fight. Can the Government of India tell how this area will be reclaimed?

ADVERTISEMENT

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488 km long LAC, and Beijing regularly protests visits of top Indian leaders and officials to Arunachal Pradesh to reaffirm its claim.

Tags
September 15, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Ziro Festival Of Music to be back this year

September 13, 2022
Arunachal Governor adopts and sponsors two TB patients

Arunachal Governor adopts and sponsors two TB patients

September 13, 2022
Arunachal: Search & Rescue Operation for Tapi Mra & Niku Dao Continue

Arunachal: Search & Rescue Operation for Tapi Mra & Niku Dao Continue

September 12, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Mahabodhi Maitri Girls Hostel, Smart Classroom, Auditorium

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Mahabodhi Maitri Girls Hostel, Smart Classroom, Auditorium

September 12, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein conferred with Venerable Acharya Buddharakkhita International Award

Arunachal: Chowna Mein conferred with Venerable Acharya Buddharakkhita International Award

September 12, 2022
Arunachal- Helicopter search squad for Tapi Mra, Niku Dao reaches Camp-2, foot track found

Arunachal- Helicopter search squad for Tapi Mra, Niku Dao reaches Camp-2, foot track found

September 12, 2022
Arunachal: environmental awareness program held at RGU 

Arunachal: environmental awareness program held at RGU 

September 11, 2022
Arunachal: Tourism Awareness & Training Workshop held at Longding

Arunachal: Tourism Awareness & Training Workshop held at Longding

September 11, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh: Till now no trace of Tapi Mra & Niku Dao

Arunachal Pradesh: Till now no trace of Tapi Mra & Niku Dao

September 11, 2022
Arunachal: TOF of TWS felicitates meritorious student

Arunachal: TOF of TWS felicitates meritorious student

September 10, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button