Rahul Gandhi doesn’t have in-depth knowledge about Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu

NEW DELHI- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has retaliated on Rahul Gandhi’s tweet regarding Chinese infiltration. He said that Rahul Gandhi does not have much knowledge of Northeast, let alone Arunachal. He raises such issues of the Northeast on which he is not deeply aware.

It must be mention here that, the opposition is constantly targeting the central government regarding Chinese infiltration and raising the issue of Chinese infiltration on Indian soil. In this issue, Rahul Gandhi had targeted PM Modi on September 14 for Chinese infiltration. After which Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu has given him the answer. He said that Rahul Gandhi does not know much about the Northeast.

Rahul Gandhi had tweeted that China has rejected India’s demand to restore the status of April 2020. China has refused to accept the demand to restore the status quo. Targeting PM Modi, he said that the PM has given 1000 square kilometers of land to China without any fight. Can the Government of India tell how this area will be reclaimed?

ADVERTISEMENT

China has refused to accept India’s demand of restoring status quo of April 2020. PM has given 1000 Sq Kms of territory to China without a fight. Can GOI explain how this territory will be retrieved? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 14, 2022

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488 km long LAC, and Beijing regularly protests visits of top Indian leaders and officials to Arunachal Pradesh to reaffirm its claim.