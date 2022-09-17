ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Pistana gets a new Panchayat Bhawan

September 17, 2022
PISTANA-  A Panchayat Bhawan-cum-Common Service Centre for Pistana and Belo Panchayat segments under Lower Subansiri District was inaugurated by Lower Subansiri ZPC Likha Sangchore here today.

Expressing satisfaction on quality of the executed work, ZPC  Likha Sangchore appealed the GPC’s and public of Pistana circle to make best use of the Bhawan and also urged them to maintain and upkeep the facility provided by Govt. for their convenience.

She further informed that the Central and State Govts. were serious and concerned in working for upliftment of the poor and marginalized sections of the society.

Among others, the function was also attended by Lower Subansiri DPDO Neelam Teji, Pistana circle officer Nikrun Bui, ZPM Pistana Likha Tabo, PRI leaders and officials of Pistana circle.

