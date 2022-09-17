Arunachal wildlife board clears border outpost, helipad in Dibang

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) has approved forest clearance to a new Border Outpost (BOP) at Balua and Helipad, BOP at Bruni, BOP at Andrala, all in Dibang Valley district and this will be send to the central government for further perusal.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu chaired the 3rd meeting of the XXIII Arunachal Pradesh State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) in presence of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (EF&CC) Minister Mama Natung, Vice Chairman of the State Board for Wildlife, EF&CC principal Secretary Dr. Sharat Chauhan and newly joined PCCF Jitendra Kumar.

Urging all stakeholders to educate and impart the message of wildlife conservation among masses, Khandu reiterated working towards a climate resilient forestry practice in consonant with the Pakke Declaration.

“Government of India is taking the issue of climate change with utmost sincerity and seriousness. So, we all need to work collectively to maintain our forest cover and our forests will remain only if we conserve our wildlife. It should not be just the duty of the government but each and every individual sitting here today if resolved to do this and mobilize people in their own capacity, we can maintain the glory of our beautiful state,” he said.

He also emphasized on the concept of carbon credit and said that carbon trading is gaining popular globally. He said focus should be on to earn green revenue.

Khandu suggested introduction of alternative livelihood options like ecotourism, incorporation of environment education in academic institutions and encourage clean energies like hydro power and solar thereby create a holistic balance between conservation and development.

“We need sustainable development in the state. Our developmental efforts need to be supplemented with a stable eco system,” he insisted.

“I am also happy to inform that we have adopted a collaborative approach for sustainable development in the State and for this we are collaborating with various stakeholders in achieving our developmental vision. In the State Board for Wildlife also, multiple stakeholders have their representation. Our collective efforts will certainly yield the expected result of a carbon neutral state,” he said.

Meanwhile, several proposals – all for forest clearance – were approved by the Board for submission to the central government for further perusal. Some of the major proposals approved by the Board today are forest clearance for establishment of a new Border Outpost (BOP) at Balua and Helipad, BOP at Bruni, BOP at Andrala, all in Dibang Valley district, forest clearance for widening and strengthening of Itanagar to Kote road of 20 kms in Papum Pare district, for construction of 135 span permanent bridge at Pinjoli Nallah on BCT road in West Kameng, for construction of flood protection work near general ground at upstream of Decorai Irrigation Project at Seijosa in Pakke-Kessang, for construction of Mipi-Andrala road in Dibang Valley, for augmentation of water supply at Roing and forest clearance for widening of NH-415 (old NH-52A) from Papu-Nallah to Banderdewa.

The State Board for Wildlife, constituted under Section 6 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, is the highest advisory body in the State to advise the State Government in wildlife preservation. Any proposal for developmental activity in Protected Areas (Wildlife Sanctuaries/National Parks), eco-sensitize zone or wildlife bearing forests is first placed in the Board and then is sent to the National Board for Wildlife for clearance.