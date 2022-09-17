ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Search squad reaches Camp-2, bag found, no clue of Tapi Mra, Niku Dao

One of the climbers in the squad was shifted to the base camp after his health deteriorated a bit.

September 17, 2022
Arunachal: Search squad reaches Camp-2, bag found, no clue of Tapi Mra, Niku Dao

ITANAGAR-   The search squad reached Camp-2 on Saturday in order to trace Arunachal Pradesh’s first Mount Everest conqueror Tapi Mra and his associate Niku Dao, missing for more than three weeks. Here they found a bag and some kitchen utensils. Haven’t heard anything about them yet. Due to incessant rains, the team were facing a lot of problems. The squad will also conduct a search operation around Camp-2 on Sunday.

Giving information about this, Ashok Tajo, ADC and in-charge of the mission said that every effort is being made to expedite the search operation. He told that the search squad reached Camp-2 on Saturday morning. It took about four hours to reach from Camp-1 to Camp-2.  Due to continuous rain the weather was very bad. Visibility was also very low. The members of the search squad has carrying out the search operation in very difficult circumstances.

Only one bag and some kitchen utensils were found in Camp-2. The members of the search operation conducted a search operation around Camp-2. But nothing was found. One of the climbers in the squad was immediately shifted to the base camp after his health deteriorated a bit. Everyone else is in good health. Ashok said that if the weather is fine on Sunday, a search operation will be conducted around Camp-2.

It is noteworthy that Tapi (37) was on an official mission to climb Mount Kyrisatam (6890 m), one of the highest peaks of Arunachal Pradesh. Tapi Mra climbed the world’s highest peak Mount Everest on 21 May 2009.

Tags
