Arunachal

Arunachal Governor addresses Sainik Sammelan at at Gwalior Military Station

Governor emphasizes on discipline, probity and ‘Nation First’ spirit amongst the officers and troops

September 18, 2022
GWALIOR-   The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), who is on a five-day official tour to Madhya Pradesh, addressed a Sainik Sammelan at Gwalior Military Station, Gwalior on 17th September 2022.

The Governor emphasized discipline, probity and ‘Nation First’ spirit amongst the officers and troops. He said that every individual in his Unit is the stakeholder of the prestige and honour of his Unit.

The Governor stressed on physical fitness, honing of firing skill and mastering of field craft as part of the war fitness of the men. He said that these ‘battle winning factors’ will go a long way in guarding every inch of the Nation.

The Governor, who was commissioned in Madras Regiment in 1961, commanded 7th Battalion of The Madras Regiment (7 MADRAS) as Commanding Officer on the Line of Control in Poonch Sector opposite the Pakistan, advised the officers and troops of 7 MADRAS to live up to the motto of their Regiment, which is ‘It is glory to die doing one’s duty’. He urged them to prepare themselves for the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the Nation and honour of their Battalion and the Regiment.

Earlier, the Governor laid a wreath at the 7 MADRAS War Memorial in an impressive solemn ceremony. He also laid a wreath at the 13 SIKH LI (13th Battalion of The Sikh Light Infantry Regiment) War Memorial, which has been made in the memory of the Battalion martyrs who laid down their life while fighting the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam in Sri Lanka.

The Governor was conducted around the Unit Campus by 7 MADRAS Commanding Officer, Colonel Vinay Reddy, Shaurya Chakra. Col Reddy briefed the Governor about the achievements and accomplishments of the Battalion, which was earlier commanded by the Governor.

September 18, 2022
