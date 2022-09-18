Protest in Chandigarh University after Girls’ Hostel Videos Leaked

CHANDIGARH: Students at Chandigarh University in Punjab’s Mohali held protests at post-midnight after a girl allegedly leaked private videos of her hostel mates online. Police have registered a case and the accused girl has been arrested.

The Mohali police chief Vivek Soni told ANI “So far in our investigation, we have found out that there is only one video of the accused herself. She has not recorded any other video of anyone else. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination,”

Travel to Madan Kamdev, the Khajuraho of Northeast

The police and the university administration have rubbished social media posts claiming that several girls attempted to die by suicide after their videos leaked. The university’s officials have said one girl was hospitalised after she fainted, and her condition is now stable.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is in power in Punjab, immediately took cognizance of the matter and promised action. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said a high-level inquiry has been ordered and requested everyone to avoid rumours.

Watch Video: Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, stream surrounding the Shiva Linga in Guwahati

ADVERTISEMENT

As per reports, the girl student who shot the purported video is from Mohali, and she sent the video to a friend living in Shimla.

The Police have registered an FIR in the matter and the accused girl has been arrested. The cops have also denied reports of any attempted suicide by the girl students of the varsity.

Watch Video: Shivaratri at Umananda Temple in Assam

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also condemned the incident and said, “The chandigarh university incident is shameful. Those responsible must be given exemplary punishment. The dignity & safety of our daughters should be of topmost priority. Hope police gets into action and sets an example against the culprits.”