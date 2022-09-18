ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: APSSB combined graduate level exam conducted peacefully at Ziro

September 18, 2022
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal: APSSB combined graduate level exam conducted peacefully at Ziro

ZIRO-  The APSSB Combined Graduate Level Examination for the posts of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Junior Inspector Cooperative Societies/ Junior Accountant Cooperative Societies (JICS/JACS) was conducted smoothly and peacefully here today.

Of the three examination centers, 27 candidates out of the 39 took the examination at Gandhi Secondary School, 138 out of 173 appeared at Mihin Bagang Govt. Secondary School while 364 out of 498 appeared at Dani Kunia Govt. Hr. Secondary School.

Earlier yesterday, examination observer and Director SCERT Pige Ligu, centre superintendent Radhe Hinda with Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, SP Sachin Singal, nodal officer, principals and headmasters of the concerned school centers reviewed the overall preparation for smooth and safe conduct of the examination.

Related Articles
Tags
September 18, 2022
0 Less than a minute
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Rahul Gandhi doesn't have in-depth knowledge about Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu

Rahul Gandhi doesn’t have in-depth knowledge about Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu

September 15, 2022
Arunachal: Whereabouts Tapi Mra & Niku Dao still unknown

Arunachal: Whereabouts Tapi Mra & Niku Dao still unknown

September 15, 2022
Arunachal: Ziro launches PM’s TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

Arunachal: Ziro launches PM’s TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

September 15, 2022
Arunachal: Ering inaugurates PM SVANidhi camp at Ruksin

Arunachal: Ering inaugurates PM SVANidhi camp at Ruksin

September 15, 2022
Arunachal: EK Admin issues SOP for search and rescue of Tapi Mra, Niku Dao

Arunachal: EK Admin issues SOP for search and rescue of Tapi Mra, Niku Dao

September 14, 2022
Arunachal: Ziro celebrates I-Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies

Arunachal: Ziro celebrates I-Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies

September 14, 2022
Arunachal: APSCW conducts one day legal awareness programme at Gakyid Zomkhang, Lungla

Arunachal: APSCW conducts one day legal awareness programme at Gakyid Zomkhang, Lungla

September 14, 2022
Arunachal Governor presents Citation to 24 SIKH and 323 Field Regiment

Arunachal Governor presents Citation to 24 SIKH and 323 Field Regiment

September 14, 2022
Arunachal: Ziro valley reckoned to be an educational hub in India

Arunachal: Ziro valley reckoned to be an educational hub in India

September 13, 2022
Arunachal: Solar based Lift Water Supply Plant inaugurated at Jona Kachari village

Arunachal: Solar based Lift Water Supply Plant inaugurated at Jona Kachari village

September 13, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button