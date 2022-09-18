Arunachal: APSSB combined graduate level exam conducted peacefully at Ziro

ZIRO- The APSSB Combined Graduate Level Examination for the posts of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Junior Inspector Cooperative Societies/ Junior Accountant Cooperative Societies (JICS/JACS) was conducted smoothly and peacefully here today.

Of the three examination centers, 27 candidates out of the 39 took the examination at Gandhi Secondary School, 138 out of 173 appeared at Mihin Bagang Govt. Secondary School while 364 out of 498 appeared at Dani Kunia Govt. Hr. Secondary School.

Earlier yesterday, examination observer and Director SCERT Pige Ligu, centre superintendent Radhe Hinda with Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, SP Sachin Singal, nodal officer, principals and headmasters of the concerned school centers reviewed the overall preparation for smooth and safe conduct of the examination.