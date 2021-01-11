Arunachal: Orange gardens in Dambuk attracting tourists

Mesmerising Orange gardens in Dambuk attracting tourists: Dambuk tucked at the mesmerizing hillock in the deep inside of Eastern Arunachal in Lower Dibang District is known to produce one of the best qualities of oranges in the country, though season is gradually passing by but it still making much headway.

Tourists continue to throng the hut being developed and Tent facilities made available amid an unspoiled beauty of the garden. ‘Nature’s Nest’ one of the popular garden resort lured most of the tourist.

One of the roadside vendors, Oyi Apum ITI diploma holder said local tourist from Assam and Arunachal keep visiting and night halt are their favorite choice. “We are overloaded from booking during this particular season. We have traditional hut besides Tent are made available amidst the garden to offer comfort and best services to the visitors”, says one of the caretaker of the Nature’s Nest.

They rejoice relishing oranges, enjoy photography and stay night. More are expected to visit till last of this month, says the caretaker.