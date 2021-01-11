Arunachal: Alo Libang inspects Yingkiong dist hospital

YINGKIONG: Health Minister Alo Libang today visited the Yingkiong district hospital and inspected all the wards including the Out patient department (OPD), Indoor patient department wards and meet the patients and also interacted the medical fraternity.

Libang accompanied with Tomo Riba Institute of Health Medical science (TRIHMS) Director Dr. Moji Jini and host of other officers today take stock of health scenario of Upper Siang district with DMO Dubom Bagra, Medical superintendent G Litin and others with the district health society.

Minister also directed the PWD executing agency constructing the building and other pay ward to carry forward the work with a quality.

Libang inform that we are trying for a formula where TRIHMS can have the Yingkiong district hospital as its feather hospital and it would be an example in the health scenario of state.

Since the telemedicine consultation system is also functioning and hope the TRIHMS authority may take 1st step in its spread of its feather in one of the remote part of state.