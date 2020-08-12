Itanagar: visitor’s entry into AP Civil Secretariat suspended

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The entry of visitors into the state civil secretariat here has been suspended by the state government. Only people who have sought prior permission from the office of CM, Dy CM, Ministers and officers will be allowed entry after obtaining confirmation from the concerned office over intercom.

However the entry of government officers and officials of other departments visiting secretariat on government duty are exempted from the purview of this order.

A order issued by Secretary (General administration) Sadhna Deori on dated August 10 said that the order has been issued in complaisance of the SoP issued by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh Vide Secretary (Health) SOP-11/2020/107 Dated August 2nd 2020 and in continuation of earlier order issued on March 23 2020 and June 5 2020. The order said.