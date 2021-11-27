Arunachal

Arunachal ropes in superstar Sanjay Dutt as brand ambassador for Golden Jubilee celebration

He will officially launch a media campaign for the 50 years celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh.

November 27, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal ropes in superstar Sanjay Dutt as brand ambassador for Golden Jubilee celebration

ITANAGAR-   As part of 50 years celebration of Arunachal Pradesh, the ‘Core Committee 50 Years Celebration’ has roped in superstar Sanjay Dutt as the Brand Ambassador for a month-long statewide celebration starting from loth January, 2022, official sources said on Saturday.

The Bollywood actor, known crazily for his `Munna Bhai’ character, is arriving at Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district on Monday next. He will officially launch a media campaign for the 50 years celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh.

Read This Also-  The Meyors of first Indian Village ‘Kaho’- The Sentinels of the Country

As part of the media campaign, Dutt will feature in a series of promotional videos on tourism in the State.

Related Articles

In addition to that, he will also engage with local youths on a series of initiatives on substance abuse, and issues that cause a lot of concern in the state.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Assembly Speaker Pasang Doijee Sona will also attend the media campaign with Dutt at Mechukha on November 29, the sources added.

Read This Also- World Tourism Day 2021: 5 Unique Destinations to Explore in Arunachal Pradesh

The month-long Golden Jubilee celebrations will commence at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district on January 20 next, as it was in Ziro that Arunachal Pradesh got its name and Union Territory status in the year 1972.

The closing ceremony will be held in Itanagar on the occasion of the Statehood Day on February 20, Speaker Sona had said. (Report-UNI)

Tags
November 27, 2021
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

NEIST, Jorhat in collaboration with LDWS of Oyan conducts awareness cum training programme on MAPs at Oyan village

NEIST, Jorhat in collaboration with LDWS of Oyan conducts awareness cum training programme on MAPs at Oyan village

November 22, 2021
Arunachal: 3rd Gen Conference of Nguri Abu Society concludes

Arunachal: 3rd Gen Conference of Nguri Abu Society concludes

November 22, 2021
Arunachal: Nine schools in Kra Daadi dist declared as 'Tobacco Free Campus'

Arunachal: Nine schools in Kra Daadi dist declared as ‘Tobacco Free Campus’

November 22, 2021
Arunachal: Governor meets tourism promoter youths

Arunachal: Governor meets tourism promoter youths

November 22, 2021
Arunachal: APCC Condemn the statement made by Governor BD Mishra and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Arunachal: APCC Condemn the statement made by Governor BD Mishra and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

November 22, 2021
Arunachal: Security forces apprehends 4 ENNG cadres in Changlang dist

Arunachal: Security forces apprehends 4 ENNG cadres in Changlang dist

November 22, 2021
Arunachal: Adis and Tai Khamtis sign joint declaration for peaceful co-existence

Arunachal: Adis and Tai Khamtis sign joint declaration for peaceful co-existence

November 21, 2021
Arunachal: 13-Years-old school dropout boy starts Mushroom Farming

Arunachal: 13-Years-old school dropout boy starts Mushroom Farming

November 21, 2021
Arunachal: Army Concludes Hospitality & Adventure Tourism Course in Aalo

Arunachal: Army Concludes Hospitality & Adventure Tourism Course in Aalo

November 21, 2021
Arunachal: ZPM Mebo Banggo-II makes school visit

Arunachal: ZPM Mebo Banggo-II makes school visit

November 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button