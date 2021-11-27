Arunachal ropes in superstar Sanjay Dutt as brand ambassador for Golden Jubilee celebration

ITANAGAR- As part of 50 years celebration of Arunachal Pradesh, the ‘Core Committee 50 Years Celebration’ has roped in superstar Sanjay Dutt as the Brand Ambassador for a month-long statewide celebration starting from loth January, 2022, official sources said on Saturday.

The Bollywood actor, known crazily for his `Munna Bhai’ character, is arriving at Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district on Monday next. He will officially launch a media campaign for the 50 years celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh.

As part of the media campaign, Dutt will feature in a series of promotional videos on tourism in the State.

In addition to that, he will also engage with local youths on a series of initiatives on substance abuse, and issues that cause a lot of concern in the state.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Assembly Speaker Pasang Doijee Sona will also attend the media campaign with Dutt at Mechukha on November 29, the sources added.

The month-long Golden Jubilee celebrations will commence at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district on January 20 next, as it was in Ziro that Arunachal Pradesh got its name and Union Territory status in the year 1972.

The closing ceremony will be held in Itanagar on the occasion of the Statehood Day on February 20, Speaker Sona had said. (Report-UNI)