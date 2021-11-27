Arunachal
Arunachal: Hardcore NSCN (IM) cadre apprehended in Longding
Based on a specific input, Security Forces with State Police launched a joint operation in Longphong village.
LONGDING- Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Police apprehended a hardcore millitant of NSCN (IM) from Longphong village, Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh.
During cordon and search of the suspected houses, one hardcore millitant of NSCN (IM) was apprehended. The apprehension is a major setback to illegal activities of NSCN (IM) in the region.
The apprehended insurgent has been handed over to Longding Police Station, Longding District for further investigation.