Arunachal

Arunachal: Hardcore NSCN (IM) cadre apprehended in Longding

Based on a specific input, Security Forces with State Police launched a joint operation in Longphong village.

November 27, 2021
LONGDING-  Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Police apprehended a hardcore millitant of NSCN (IM) from  Longphong village, Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh.

Based on a specific input, Security Forces with State Police launched a joint operation in Longphong village.

During cordon and search of the suspected houses, one hardcore millitant of NSCN (IM) was apprehended. The apprehension is a major setback to illegal activities of NSCN (IM) in the region.

The apprehended insurgent has been handed over to Longding Police Station, Longding District for further investigation.

