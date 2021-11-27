Arunachal

Arunachal: DC Kra Daadi distributes sanction letters of credit linked loan to SHGs

Tala also suggested to expedite the loan processing of the remaining applicants.

PALIN-   As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebration Higio Tala, Deputy Commissioner, Kra Daadi District today distributed sanction letters of credit linked loan to seventeen Self Help Groups under the recently launched Atma Nirbhar Krishi/Bagwani Yojana.

He lauded the efforts of the Branch Manager, State Bank of India, Palin who played proactive role in sanctioning of these loans. Tala also suggested to expedite the loan processing of the remaining applicants.

The Deputy Commissioner congratulated the beneficiaries and asked them to properly utilise the sanctioned amount for the purpose for which it is being sanctioned. Technical inputs for cultivation practices may be sought from the departments of Agriculture and Horticulture, he added.

The programme was attended by Deepankar Borah, Branch Manager, SBI Palin,  Tai Janu, Horticulture Development Officer,  Tojo Basar, Agriculture Development Officer, Ms Khyoda Mariam, Cluster Coordinator, Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission amongst others.

