Arunachal

Arunachal: Three NSCN-KYA militants killed in Longding

As per initial reports, the insurgents had abducted two civilians and were taking them to Myanmar. The operation is still underway and more details are awaited.

November 15, 2021
Arunachal: Three NSCN-KYA militants killed in Longding
Representational Image

LONGDING-   Three NSCN-KYA militants were killed during an encounter with Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district along the Indo-Myanmar border on Monday morning, sources said.

As per initial reports, the insurgents had abducted two civilians and were taking them to Myanmar. The operation is still underway and more details are awaited.

The security forces had recovered three AK series rifles, ammunition and warlike stores in possession from the slain militants.

“During the search operation, the troops of security forces intercepted a militant group along the international border and an encounter took place in the area. Three militants were killed on the spot,” army sources said .

Meanwhile, the search operation to trace the abducted civilians is underway.

The three were killed days after an ambush near the Myanmar border in Manipur left five soldiers, including a colonel, his wife, and their eight-year-old son, dead on Saturday.

The Revolutionary People’s Front, a group under which the People’s Liberation Army Manipur operates, jointly claimed responsibility for the ambush along with the Manipur Naga People’s Front.

November 15, 2021
