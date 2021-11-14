Crime

Shocking News: Minor married girl raped by 400 people in 6 months in Maharashtra’s Beed

On Sunday, Superintendent of Police in Beed Raja Ramasamy said that three people have been arrested in the case, as per ANI news agency.

November 14, 2021
0 1 minute read
Shocking News: Minor married girl raped by 400 people in 6 months in Maharashtra’s Beed
Story Highlights
  • she said, “I have been abused by many people. I went to Ambajogai police station several times to file a complaint, but the police took no action against the culprits. Instead, I was harassed by a policeman.”

BEED ( Maharashtra ) 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by 400 people over the last six months in Maharashtra’s Beed district. She was purportedly sexually exploited even by a policeman when she tried to file a complaint. She is now two months pregnant.

After she lodged her complaint with the police this week, a case was registered under The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and rape and molestation sections of the Indian Penal Code.

On Sunday, Superintendent of Police in Beed Raja Ramasamy said that three people have been arrested in the case, as per ANI news agency.

As per the complaint lodged by the minor girl, she lost her mother a couple of years ago. Her father then arranged her marriage around eight months ago. However, she was allegedly beaten and ill-treated by her husband and in-laws.

Related Articles

As a result, she ran away and came back to live with her father, she said. When he did not take her back, she took to begging at a bus stand at Ambajogai in Beed district. This is when she began to face sexual exploitation.

In a statement to the child welfare committee, she said, “I have been abused by many people. I went to Ambajogai police station several times to file a complaint, but the police took no action against the culprits. Instead, I was harassed by a policeman.”

Finally, a police complaint and case was registered this week. The investigation is now underway and three people have been arrested so far.

Tags
November 14, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Itanagar: police constable, 6 others arrested in drug trafficking

Itanagar: police constable, 6 others arrested in drug trafficking

June 16, 2021
Arunachal: Online Gambling busted by Lower Siang Police

Arunachal: Online Gambling busted by Lower Siang Police

June 15, 2021
Arunachal: Pasighat police nabbed 3 drug peddlers with Brown Sugar, Heroin and Cash 

Arunachal: Pasighat police nabbed 3 drug peddlers with Brown Sugar, Heroin and Cash 

May 26, 2021
Itanagar Police bust drug racket, 5 arrested, seize suspected heroin worth of 10 Lakhs

Itanagar Police bust drug racket, 5 arrested, seize suspected heroin worth of 10 Lakhs

May 22, 2021
Arunachal: Tumi Ado, 'wanted' in several cases arrested by West Siang Police 

Arunachal: Tumi Ado ‘wanted’ in several cases, arrested by West Siang Police 

May 15, 2021
Arunachal: Pasighat police arrests a burglar, seizes LPG cylinders, TVs, Laptops etc

Arunachal: Pasighat police arrests a burglar, seizes LPG cylinders, TVs, Laptops etc

March 29, 2021
Itanagar: Man arrested for stealing traditional ornaments worth Rs 1.4 Cr

Itanagar: Man arrested for stealing traditional ornaments worth Rs 1.4 Cr

March 7, 2021
Itanagar: Miscreant open fire infront of Home Minister's Bungalow

Itanagar: Miscreant open fire infront of Home Minister’s Bungalow

March 6, 2021
Arunachal: SIT arrested Drug Mafia King Pin with Heroin worth of Rs 53 Lakhs

Arunachal: SIT arrested Drug Mafia King Pin with Heroin worth of Rs 53 Lakhs

March 4, 2021
Arunachal: Police with WASE apprehended a drug peddler with 5. 2 grams heroin

Arunachal: Police with WASE apprehended a drug peddler with 5. 2 grams heroin

March 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!