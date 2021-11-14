Shocking News: Minor married girl raped by 400 people in 6 months in Maharashtra’s Beed

Story Highlights she said, “I have been abused by many people. I went to Ambajogai police station several times to file a complaint, but the police took no action against the culprits. Instead, I was harassed by a policeman.”

BEED ( Maharashtra ) 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by 400 people over the last six months in Maharashtra’s Beed district. She was purportedly sexually exploited even by a policeman when she tried to file a complaint. She is now two months pregnant.

After she lodged her complaint with the police this week, a case was registered under The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and rape and molestation sections of the Indian Penal Code.

On Sunday, Superintendent of Police in Beed Raja Ramasamy said that three people have been arrested in the case, as per ANI news agency.

As per the complaint lodged by the minor girl, she lost her mother a couple of years ago. Her father then arranged her marriage around eight months ago. However, she was allegedly beaten and ill-treated by her husband and in-laws.

As a result, she ran away and came back to live with her father, she said. When he did not take her back, she took to begging at a bus stand at Ambajogai in Beed district. This is when she began to face sexual exploitation.

In a statement to the child welfare committee, she said, “I have been abused by many people. I went to Ambajogai police station several times to file a complaint, but the police took no action against the culprits. Instead, I was harassed by a policeman.”

Finally, a police complaint and case was registered this week. The investigation is now underway and three people have been arrested so far.