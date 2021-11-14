Arunachal

Arunachal: Ninong Ering inaugurates Atal Thinkering Lab of Green Valley School

A smart class was also inaugurated by Odhuk Tabing, DDSE in the same school in the presence of MLA, Ninong.

November 14, 2021
PASIGHAT- Pasighat West MLA, Ninong Ering on Saturday inaugurated Atal Thinkering Lab of Green Valley School, Tebo, Pasighat in the presence of Odhuk Tabing, Dy. Director of School Education, East Siang District, Dr. Tapi Ering, owner of Green Valley School, Er. Maktil Apum from INFOSOFTEC, Opang Taying, President, Green Valley School Welfare board, Rev. John, St. Borang and all the students with their parents.

The Atal Thinkering Lab established in the Green Valley School was funded by Niti Aayog (AIM), New Delhi, Government of India under the technical guidance of TechyGuide Orissa and INFOSOFTEC, Arunachal Pradesh. The lab was dedicated by Rev. John St. Borang by offering prayers.

The new lab will give extra advantage to the students for learning new things related with modern technologies like drone making, coding, 3D printing, electronics and many others. A smart class was also inaugurated by Odhuk Tabing, DDSE in the same school in the presence of MLA, Ninong.

Speaking on the sideline of the Atal Thinkering Lab, Ering as Chief Guest appreciated the management of Green Valley School for starting such a new lab which is surely going to benefit the students in technology making. He has also suggested starting a similar project in government run schools to extend the benefits to all the students.

As per sources, the scheme was brought into Green Valley School by Er. Maktil Apum of INFOSOFTEC, Pasighat after passing through a series of queries and cross-verification by a selection board of Niti Aayog, Govt. of India.

November 14, 2021
