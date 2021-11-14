Arunachal

India @ 75 BRO motorcycle expedition riders interacted with NSS students CHF, Pasighat

November 14, 2021
0 1 minute read
India @ 75 BRO motorcycle expedition riders interacted with NSS students CHF, Pasighat

PASIGHAT – ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – India @ 75 BRO 3rd leg motorcycle expedition comprising twenty member riders led by Gaurav Tripati and Capt. Pradeep Soni from Border Road Organization that reached Pasighat on Saturday evening, interacted with the students of College of Horticulture & Forestry and College of Agriculture, CAU, Pasighat today as a part of their 75th BRO Motorcycle Expedition, marking the 75th year of India’s Independence ‘Azadi ka Amrith Mahotsav’.

The program enlightened the students with the road safety aspects and also motivated the students to join the elite BRO. Program also projected the great  role played by BRO in nation building.

A total of 52 student volunteers of the college’s NSS unit participated, and the winners were awarded with gifts. After the interaction programme with the students, the team motorcycle expedition started their next journey toward Doom Dooma, Assam via Roing, Lower Dibang Valley.

The event was organized in the presence of the team of project Brahmank, Prof. B.N. Hazarika, Dean, N. Devachandra, Student Welfare Officer, Dr. Pavan Kumar and Dr. V. Bhargav, Assistant professors cum NSS Coordinators.

Related Articles

Tags
November 14, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Pema Khandu assures funds for facelift of Daporijo township

Arunachal: Pema Khandu assures funds for facelift of Daporijo township

November 12, 2021
Arunachal: Governor meets Chief of Defence Staff

Arunachal: Governor meets Chief of Defence Staff,

November 12, 2021
Arunachal: ESCF felicitates 45 pioneers of Christian community from various denominations

Arunachal: ESCF felicitates 45 pioneers of Christian community from various denominations

November 11, 2021
Arunachal Governor participates in the Conference of Governor 2021

Arunachal Governor participates in the Conference of Governor 2021

November 11, 2021
Arunachal: Silluk village selected as Cleanest village of East Siang District for second consecutive year

Arunachal: Silluk village selected as Cleanest village of East Siang District for second consecutive year

November 10, 2021
Arunachal CM asks state police to curb drug menace in the state

Arunachal CM asks state police to curb drug menace in the state

November 10, 2021
Arunachal: EE UD&H Bomdila Takar Tachang passes away

Arunachal: EE UD&H Bomdila, Takar Tachang passes away

November 10, 2021
Arunachal doctor dies of COVID-19 in Delhi AIIMS

Arunachal doctor dies of COVID-19 in Delhi AIIMS

November 10, 2021
8 killed, Several Injured in Collision Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Rajasthan’s Barmer

8 killed, Several Injured in Collision Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Rajasthan’s Barmer

November 10, 2021
Arunachal: KDO Welfare society organizes blood donation camp in collaboration with AYANG

Arunachal: KDO Welfare society organizes blood donation camp in collaboration with AYANG

November 9, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!