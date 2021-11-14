India @ 75 BRO motorcycle expedition riders interacted with NSS students CHF, Pasighat

PASIGHAT – ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – India @ 75 BRO 3rd leg motorcycle expedition comprising twenty member riders led by Gaurav Tripati and Capt. Pradeep Soni from Border Road Organization that reached Pasighat on Saturday evening, interacted with the students of College of Horticulture & Forestry and College of Agriculture, CAU, Pasighat today as a part of their 75th BRO Motorcycle Expedition, marking the 75th year of India’s Independence ‘Azadi ka Amrith Mahotsav’.

The program enlightened the students with the road safety aspects and also motivated the students to join the elite BRO. Program also projected the great role played by BRO in nation building.

A total of 52 student volunteers of the college’s NSS unit participated, and the winners were awarded with gifts. After the interaction programme with the students, the team motorcycle expedition started their next journey toward Doom Dooma, Assam via Roing, Lower Dibang Valley.

The event was organized in the presence of the team of project Brahmank, Prof. B.N. Hazarika, Dean, N. Devachandra, Student Welfare Officer, Dr. Pavan Kumar and Dr. V. Bhargav, Assistant professors cum NSS Coordinators.