BJP resolves to pursue for separate All-India Services cadre for Arunachal

Story Highlights It may be recalled here that the state executive meeting of 2017 adopted the same resolution and thereafter it was also adopted in the State Assembly the same year.

ITANAGAR- The popular demand for creation of a separate All-India Services cadre for Arunachal Pradesh has got the much-needed push as the ruling BJP in its State executive meeting here on Friday passed a resolution to pursue the central leadership for the same, party sources said on Saturday.

The State BJP executive committee impressed upon the central leadership to expedite the process for granting separate All India Services cadre for Arunachal Pradesh.

Read This Also- Governor raises the issue of Cadre of Central Service for Arunachal Pradesh

It may be recalled here that the state executive meeting of 2017 adopted the same resolution and thereafter it was also adopted in the State Assembly the same year.

The State BJP also resolved to celebrate the 50th anniversary of naming of ‘Arunachal Pradesh’ from ‘NEFA’ (North East Frontier Agency) with pomp and show throughout the State. The month-long programme beginning January 20 next will culminate on the Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh, February 20.

Read This Also- Ninong Ering submits research report to Centre for separate AIS cadre

Currently, a key and joint cadre in All India Services – AGMUT cadre is serving Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting attended among others by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Dy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, BJP national general secretary and in-charge of Arunachal Pradesh Dilip Saikia, MPs Nabam Rebia (RS) and Tapir Gao (LS), and a host of Ministers, MLAs and others, reiterated on separate All-India Service cadre for Arunachal Pradesh which includes IAS, IPS and IFS.