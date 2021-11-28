National

18 dead, 5 injured in road accident in West Bengal’s Nadia

According to police, the accident happened due to thick fog and the high speed of the vehicle.

November 28, 2021
NADIA-   Eighteen people died, and five others were injured in a road accident that took place in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Saturday night.

The incident happened when over 20 people were heading towards Navadwip crematorium in a matador carrying bodies from Bagda of North 24 Parganas.

The matador collided with the truck parked on the side of the road in the Phulbari under the Hanskhali police station area, killing several people and leaving others injured.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital. The police investigation is underway.

November 28, 2021
