Itanagar: Nguri Abu society condoles death of Tanya Yaluk Nguri, and Charu Taja Nguri

ITANAGAR- The Nguri Abu Society extend it’s deepest condolences over the death of, Tanya Yaluk Nguri of Linia Village, Lower Subansiri District and Charu Taja Nguri aged 84, resident of Tahu Village, Kra-daadi district.

In a condolence message the Gollo Tara Nguri Chairman, Tajuk Charu Nguri& Secretary-General of the society said that ” 51-year-old Late Tanya Yaluk Nguri mother of Tanya Agu Nguri, Youth President, Nguri Abu Society, was a soft spoken woman with an ever smiling face and a motherly figure for all of us. She was born on January 1, 1970.

She was surrounded by her loving family as she succumbed to Cardiac Arrest on Saturday, November 27, 2021. She was a beloved Wife, Mother, sister and an aunt. She has left for heavenly abode and is survived with 2 sons and 2 daughters. She will forever be missed and will always be in our thoughts and prayers, they said .

In the message, they further said, Charu Taja has passed away on the same day. N.A.S expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and pray the God Almighty grants eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the families in their grief.

Late Charu Taja Nguri was a retired SSB officer and son of Late Charu Ellum Nguri has passed away the same day on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

He will live on in our hearts and fondly be remembered by his 2 sons, three daughters, family, relatives and friends.

At this hour of sorrow and grief, the N.A.S joins the rest of the family members in mourning two person death and prays for the eternal peace of the departed soul.