Arunachal: Khandu inaugurates several projects in Shi-Yomi dist

MECHUKA- Chief Minister Pema Khandu this afternoon dedicated the newly upgraded ADC headquarters at Monigong to the people of Shi-Yomi district here. He also inaugurated the Water Treatment Plant of PHED and water distribution system for Monigong township worth Rs 13.5 crore and laid the foundations for a new academic block at the Govt Secondary School here and a Veterinary Aid Center at Pidi.

On a 3-day visit to Shi-Yomi, Khandu assured that the government is committed to fulfill all the requirements of the newly created district, which despite having immense potential in terms of tourism, has almost remained untouched due to communication bottleneck.

Shi-Yomi, along with three other districts – Leparada, Kamle and Pakke-Kesang – were created on people’s demand on Khandu’s initiative as Chief Minister.

“Earlier schemes and projects were mostly concentrated to certain districts and areas. But in the last five years, we have ensured equitable distribution of all schemes. Today all so far neglected areas are reaping benefits of all central and state government programs and schemes,” Khandu said.

He informed that at least 11 big and important projects have been approved and sanctioned for Shi-Yomi since he became the chief minister, These projects, he said, are in various stages of implementation.

Khandu urged the people to cooperate with the local legislator P D Sona, also the Speaker of the State Assembly, for overall development of the district. He said Sona is constantly pushing for development of his district with the state government, which shows his concern for his people.

He appreciated the demand for inclusion of Pidi and Monigong circles in the official tourist circuit of the state.

“Tourism has immense potential here. I am in touch with the BRO for early completion of the highway to the district. Once this road is complete and other district roads improved, Shi-Yomi will be one of the most sought after tourist destination of the state,” Khandu observed.

He informed that the proposal has already been recommended and submitted to the central government for approval. He assured to coordinate with local MP and Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju in pursuing the matter with central government ministries for early approval.

Expressing concern that Monigong circle is yet to get mobile connectivity, Khandu assured to get the area installed with 4G mobile towers in the coming days.

“The central government has approved installation of 980 4G mobile towers in border areas of Arunachal Pradesh. Tender for the same has been done and work would begin soon. I assure few of these towers will be installed here in Shi-Yomi,” he said.

Khandu also announced various projects worth Rs 3.5 crore under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) for Shi-Yomi besides Rs 4 crore each for establishment of two model schools – one at Monigong and the other at Dechenthang – under the state government flagship program ‘Mission Shiksha’.

Responding to memorandum of five demands that include construction of circuit house at Monigong and Pidi, a general ground at Pidi, a mega hydropower project besides inclusion of Monigong and Pidi in tourist circuit, Khandu said that all demands will be taken care of.

He informed that two mini hydel projects for the district are already in the final stages of approval.

“To your request for a mega hydropower project in the area, I will direct the Hydropower Department to do a survey and submit a detail study report to the state government for further decision,” Khandu added.

Traveling to Mechuka from Monigong, Khandu inaugurated a newly established Menchuka Adventure Park at Chu-Pala River Island.

Also present with him were local legislator and Speaker P D Sona, Chayangtajo legislator Hayang Mangfi and others.