Arunachal: Simba Beer Collaborates with Ziro Festival of Music as its Core Partner

NEW DELHI – India’s foremost and leading craft beer brand ‘Simba’ has announced a collaboration with the Ziro Festival of Music to become its core partner for this year’s edition, Reports PTI.

The festival promises to highlight the local cultural practices of the ”Apatani tribe”, its picturesque nature views, chronic blend of independent music performances, sustainable F&B Pop stores, and finely crafted Simba beer as part of the 4-day festival while listening to some of the most exciting names in the independent music scene.

Watch Video

Furthermore, The Ziro music festival is back after a hiatus of two years and will be hosted from September 29 to October 2, 2022, in the Ziro valley of Arunachal Pradesh. Spread across 4-days, the outdoor music festival will witness live performances by leading artists and bands such as Baba Sehgal, Laxmi Bomb, Leon Somov & Dileta, and Bipul Chhetri among others.

Watch Video

ADVERTISEMENT

As the core partner of one of the pioneer outdoor music festivals in India, Simba will create unique fan experiences, cave cocktail, on-ground contests aimed at consumer engagement. Simba believes music is the ultimate force in bringing people together and through its partnership with Ziro Festival, the brand wants to create experiences that bring artists and fans even closer together through the thrill of the festival experience.

Watch Video

Talking about the association, Ishwaraj Bhatia, COO, and Co-founder of Simba Beer says, ”We resonate with the pop culture hence it was a natural progression for us to collaborate with the Ziro Festival. The North East is very close to our hearts and an equally important market for the brand. ” Ziro Festival is a community-driven project with a diverse group of people contributing in their own way to make it happen each year.

Also Read- Ziro Festival Of Music to be back this year

Our ethos has always been to keep it sustainable, eco-friendly, artist-centric and a place for people to come together and discover new music and different cultures. It rides on this basic idea that no matter where we are from, music brings us together. The festival has become one of the largest tourist-attracting events in the state of Arunachal Pradesh,” says AnupKutty, Co-founder and Creative Producer of Ziro Festival of Music.