Initiatives to resolve Assam-Arunachal Border issue are in right direction; Chowna Mein

MOHANBARI- In its continuing efforts to resolve the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary issue by both the State Govts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the Regional Committees of Namsai, Lohit & Lower Dibang Valley Districts of Arunachal Pradesh and Tinsukia District of Assam had conducted its 2nd Joint Meeting at Arunachal Bhawan in Mohanbari today.

Addressing the media persons from Assam after the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein who is also the Chairman of the Regional Committee of Namsai & Lohit District of Arunachal Pradesh said that both the State Govts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are committed to resolving the seven decades old boundary disputes after the BJP Govt come into power in the Centre and both the States. He said that we are now proceeding in right directions under the able guidance of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

Also Read- Assam-Arunachal Sign Namsai Declaration To Resolve Boundary Disputes

He further said that the boundary issue between Namsai & Tinsukia Districts and Lohit & Tinsukia Districts is almost sorted out, as there is no boundary dispute in these two districts with Assam.

He, however, added that whatever little differences exists on the proposed ‘as in and where is basis’ by the District Administrations of both sides, it will be amicably resolved between the two legislators from both sides in consultation with the stakeholders.

He informed that the report of joint meeting of the Regional Committees will be submitted to Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh before 15th October 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first joint meeting of the Inter-State Regional Committees was held on 22nd August 2022 at Namsai after the field inspection of the inter-State border areas.

In the meeting, boundary issues between Lower Dibang Valley District and Tinsukia District were also discussed, however, the regional committees decided to make another joint field inspection of the border areas between LDV & Tinsukia Districts before submitting any report.

In the meeting, Minister of Border Protection & Development, Govt of Assam, Atul Bora, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, GoAP, Alo Libang, HMLAs Bolin Chetia, Mrs Gum Tayeng, Mrs Jummum Ete Deori, Karikho Kri, Mutchu Mithi, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Deputy Commissioners of Namsai, Lohit, Lower Dibang Valley, Tinsukia & Dibrugarh Districts and Superintendent of Police of Namsai, Lohit & Tinsukia Districts and other administrative officers were also present.