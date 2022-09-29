ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

All Nyishi Students' Union expressed his sadness over the natural calamity after the cloudburst.

Arunachal: Several Houses wash away in Cloudburst in Yangte

ITANAGAR- All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) General Secretary Gora Rikam Bhai has expressed his sadness over the natural calamity after the cloudburst at Yangte Circle under Kra Daadi District. Which reportedly has gravely affected human settlement and huge loss of property.

The incident has cut off the settlement from the rest of the world and loss of property, domestic animals etc are yet to be ascertained. The stretch of road that connects Ania Koyar to Yaba via Ribung has been severely damaged.

ANSU GS appeal the State Government to take cognizance of the matter seriously and instruct District Administration or send officials to the spot with immediate relief.

He also stated that Government of Arunachal Pradesh should announce economic package for the re-construction of the houses and relief for their immediate sustainability.

One Biri Lalumm resident of Yangte wrote in his time line ” My village “Yangte” is facing a massive natural disaster. Many houses, cattles, belongings, resources has been swept away by flood and landslides. Never in our life, anyone has ever thought that such disaster would occur at our Yangte village. Surprisingly even the streams that caused the flood were just small streams that hardly satisfy the needs of water for irrigation. Nature can really be cruel sometimes, we must respect, protect and preserve Nature”.

