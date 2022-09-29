ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Training on "Soap Making" held at OWA campus

The purpose is to provide livelihood, self-employment, and income generations among the trainees.

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: Training on "Soap Making" held at OWA campus

ITANAGAR-   Two days of Skill Development Training on “Soap Making” organised On 28th and 29th September 2022, by Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW ) in collaboration with Oju Welfare Association (OWA) at OWA campus, Naharlagun to provide livelihood, self-employment, and income generations among the trainees.

Initially, the first day of the programme was inaugurated by a welcome address by Mrs  Komna Moidam, Member, APSCW followed by a speech by Ms Kipa Yanu addressing the “Entrepreneurship in soap making” and shared her life experience and encouraged the trainees to make use of traditional herbal plant of the state and to develop an accountable business with the guidance of Arunachal Pradesh Investment Innovative Park (APIIP).

The day followed with a speech by Chief Guest  Desanglu Pul, Advisor, WCD, Itanagar, she much appreciated the work of APSCW as well as OWA. She stated that Skill Development is one of the important initiatives taken up by the Government and any woman can transform their life by starting earning for their livelihood and sustenance. One can even grow to the extent of start-up and become a successful entrepreneur.

Furthermore, the day followed with a speech by Mrs Ratan Anya, Chairperson of OWA, she promised to implement and impart skill development training in future years at OWA which will help in financial independence and also empower the inmates of OWA.

The day followed with an Ice breaking session and an introduction to Soap Making and its composition by a representative of MEE herbal. The resource person of the program Mrs Dume Taipodia, Section Officer, AP Civil Secretariat also spoke about her experience with abuses and motivations to move ahead with dignity. The Guest of Honour Mrs Kenjum Pakam, Chairperson, APSCW and Mrs  Mabi Taipodia, Former Member Secretary, APSCW also spoke on the occasion.

The second day of the programme embarked with the demonstration of Soap Making by Ms Kipa Yanu which was followed by a practical session with trainees and an interactive session by a Representative of MEE herbal.

Similarly, the Valedictory function commenced with a welcome address by Mrs Ratan Anya, Chairperson of OWA as she thanked all the respected dignitaries for this wonderful opportunity. In conclusion, all the 30 trainees of OWA have also been rewarded with certificates and soaps.

The day was also celebrated with felicitation, a welcome song by Children of OWA and a group dance by inmates of Swadher Greh (Short stay home) run by OWA.

