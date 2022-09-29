ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: AR, NGO trying to Transform Wancho Farmers in Longding

The programme included informative lectures on tea plantation and terrace farming by experts in the field.

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: AR, NGO trying to Transform Wancho Farmers in Longding
LONGDING- The Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles On 29 September 2022, organised an interactive session in Kanubari for the farmers and village authorities of over 27 villages of Longding District. The programme was aimed at generating awareness about scientific methods of farming.
Finally there seems to be a silver lightning in the clouds. Wancho Farmers Association, an agriculture based NGO has been Working tirelessly to encourage the farmers of the region to migrate to commercial agriculture based on scientific methods.
The programme included informative lectures on tea plantation and terrace farming by experts in the field. A pannel of Wancho farmers who were recently given an exposure to productive farming in Indian Counsil of Agricultural Research, Umiam, Shillong and  LAYA, an NGO based in Vaizag sponsored by Assam Rifles Battalion based in Longding and Mr Gabriel D Wangsu, MLA Kanubari also shared their experience with a large gathering of farmers.
The event saw fervent participation from civil administration, farmers and children of the region. MLA Kanubari enlightened the audience with an encouraging speech. He shared his experience and perspective on the prospect of commercial farming in the region.

The noble initiative of the Assam Rifles was appreciated by the farmers attending the event. It reaffirms the renowned sobriquet of Assam Rifles “The Friends of Hill People”.

The hardy Wanchos inhabiting the remote District of Longding have been subsumed in subsistence agriculture since time immemorial. Lack of awareness about scientific methods of farming and harmful impact of the traditional jhoom cultivation on the environment have been the major impediments to their growth.

September 29, 2022
