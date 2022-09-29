Arunachal: AR, NGO trying to Transform Wancho Farmers in Longding

LONGDING- The Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles On 29 September 2022, organised an interactive session in Kanubari for the farmers and village authorities of over 27 villages of Longding District. The programme was aimed at generating awareness about scientific methods of farming.

Finally there seems to be a silver lightning in the clouds. Wancho Farmers Association, an agriculture based NGO has been Working tirelessly to encourage the farmers of the region to migrate to commercial agriculture based on scientific methods.

The programme included informative lectures on tea plantation and terrace farming by experts in the field. A pannel of Wancho farmers who were recently given an exposure to productive farming in Indian Counsil of Agricultural Research, Umiam, Shillong and LAYA, an NGO based in Vaizag sponsored by Assam Rifles Battalion based in Longding and Mr Gabriel D Wangsu, MLA Kanubari also shared their experience with a large gathering of farmers.

The event saw fervent participation from civil administration, farmers and children of the region. MLA Kanubari enlightened the audience with an encouraging speech. He shared his experience and perspective on the prospect of commercial farming in the region.