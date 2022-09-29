ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Students sensitised on Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and POCSO Act,2012

The team also threw light on child marriage and all the other laws pertaining to protection of children.

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: Students sensitised on Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and POCSO Act,2012

ATARASO-  255 students from various government schools under Taraso circle of Papum Pare District were sensitized on Juvenile Justice ( Care and Protection) Act,2015 and POCSO Act,2012 by the District Child Protection Unit, Papum Pare at Govt Secondary School, Taraso on Wednesday.

Techi Ayum, Protection officer, Tarh Nagu, Legal cum Probation officer and Nabam Bapu, Counsellor were the resource persons for the awareness programme .

They dwelt at length on  Juvenile Justice Act and its importance, POCSO Act giving special emphasis on distinguishing good and bad touch and the procedure to report cases.

They also requested the teachers and the students to be vigilant and report without fear if any such  case surfaces.

