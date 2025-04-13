Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Nab Two Absconding Fraudsters from West Bengal and Assam

NAHARLAGUN- In a major success for law enforcement, Naharlagun Police have apprehended two wanted fraudsters in separate cases of financial and property fraud, following meticulous investigation and coordinated interstate operations with police teams in West Bengal and Assam. Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun

The first accused, Debashish Kar (55), a jeweller formerly operating at G Extension, Naharlagun, allegedly collected large quantities of gold ornaments from customers under the pretext of repair and remaking. In August 2024, he absconded with the valuables, prompting multiple written complaints. A case was registered under Naharlagun PS Case No. 62/24 U/S 409 IPC.

After months of sustained technical surveillance and conventional tracking, Kar was located in Habra, West Bengal. A team led by SI N. Rama, Ct. Sanu Raj, and Ct. B. Mitkong, with assistance from West Bengal Police, arrested the accused. He was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Barasat, who granted a two-day transit remand. Kar has since been brought back to Naharlagun for further legal proceedings.

In a separate case involving cyber fraud, Srinu Chekka (33) was arrested for allegedly siphoning off ₹4 lakhs from a local woman’s bank account. The case was registered as Naharlagun PS Case No. 47/25 U/S 305(a) BNS.

Following a thorough technical investigation, the accused was traced to Ambari, Guwahati. A police team led by SI B.P. Singh, including L/Ct. Dani Ampi, Ct. A. Perme, and Ct. T. Nikia, with support from Assam Police, apprehended Chekka and brought him back to Naharlagun after securing legal transit from the CJM, Kamrup.

Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, IPS, praised the swift action and seamless coordination between the police units across state lines. He highlighted the dedication of the investigation teams in ensuring justice for the victims and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to cracking down on financial crimes.

Both accused are currently in police custody as investigations continue.