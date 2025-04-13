Murshidabad Protests Against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

Murshidabad Protests Against the Waqf (Amendment) Act– violent protests erupted in Murshidabad, West Bengal, primarily in the areas of Jangipur, Dhuliyan, Suti, and Samserganj, in response to the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The unrest resulted in significant loss of life, injuries, and property damage, prompting intervention from state and central authorities.

Three people were killed, including a father-son duo stabbed in Jafrabad and one person who succumbed to bullet injuries in Dhuliyan.

At least 18 police personnel were injured while attempting to control the mobs. Two others sustained injuries, reportedly from gunfire, though police clarified these were not from their weapons, suggesting possible BSF involvement.

Also Read- Coconut Oil helps in Reducing Fats from Body

Multiple vehicles, including police vans and public buses, were torched. A private hospital, a shopping mall, and railway property were vandalized. The residences and offices of local TMC leaders were also targeted.

Over 150 individuals were detained, with 118 arrests reported by April 12 and an additional 12 by April 13.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, was tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on April 2 and 3, respectively, and received presidential assent from Droupadi Murmu on April 5, 2025. The legislation aims to reform the management of Waqf properties, which govern Muslim charitable endowments, by introducing measures to curb misuse and enhance transparency.

Also Read- Eat Almond and stay away from fats

However, it has sparked controversy, with critics arguing it infringes on minority rights and religious freedoms, while supporters, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claim it strengthens accountability. The Act’s passage triggered protests across India, with Murshidabad emerging as a flashpoint due to its Muslim-majority demographic and socio-political sensitivities.

April 8–10, 2025: Sporadic protests began in Murshidabad, with reports of unrest in Jangipur and other areas. Social media posts indicated rising tensions, with some alleging provocative slogans and vandalism.

April 11, 2025 (Friday): Large-scale protests escalated after Friday prayers, particularly in Jangipur, Suti, and Samserganj. Demonstrators blocked roads, torched vehicles (including police vans and public buses), and pelted stones at security forces. A mob of over 5,000 reportedly disrupted railway tracks at Dhulian Ganga railway station, halting train movements. The house of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Manirul Islam and the office of TMC MP Khalilur Rehman were ransacked.

Also Read- The strange benefit of garlic of which you are unaware

April 12, 2025 (Saturday): Violence intensified in Dhuliyan, Samserganj, with fresh clashes reported. A father and son were found stabbed to death in Jafrabad, Samserganj, and another individual died of bullet wounds. A private hospital and a shopping mall were vandalized and set on fire. The Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to restore order, criticizing the state’s delayed response.

April 13, 2025 (Sunday): The situation stabilized somewhat, with no new major incidents reported. Police arrested 12 additional individuals, bringing the total to 150. Security forces, including Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, maintained strict vigilance in the Muslim-majority district.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed for calm on April 12, urging restraint and promising legal action against rioters. She declared that the Waqf Act would not be implemented in West Bengal, a stance critics labeled as politically motivated.

West Bengal Police, led by DGP Rajeev Kumar, vowed “stern action” against those involved in vandalism and violence. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 were imposed in affected areas.

The Murshidabad protests reflect a confluence of religious, political, and regional factors. The Waqf (Amendment) Act, while intended to streamline property management, has been perceived by some as a threat to community autonomy, particularly in Muslim-majority areas like Murshidabad. The rapid escalation from protests to violence suggests pre-existing tensions, possibly exacerbated by misinformation and political opportunism. The involvement of central forces and the judiciary indicates the state’s struggle to contain the unrest independently, especially given Murshidabad’s strategic border location.

The political blame game—BJP accusing TMC of enabling chaos, TMC pointing to the Centre’s provocative legislation—has complicated efforts to restore calm. The reported targeting of TMC leaders’ properties suggests intra-community frustrations, possibly with local governance, alongside opposition to the Act. While the situation stabilized by April 13, the arrests and ongoing raids signal that authorities anticipate further risks.