Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Foil Drug Smuggling Attempts

BANDERDEWA- In a major success under Operation Dawn 2.0, Banderdewa Police foiled two separate interstate drug smuggling attempts and apprehended five accused, recovering a total of 93.15 grams of suspected heroin. Informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun

First Operation: Scooter Interception at Banderdewa Check Gate

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a suspicious scooter at Banderdewa Check Gate. The rider tried to flee, injuring his knee while jumping from a 13-foot-high wall, but was swiftly nabbed. He was identified as Maku Rangmo (27), resident of Bana, East Kameng.

His interrogation led to the arrest of Raja Limbu (26) of Naharlagun. Based on their disclosure, police recovered 35 vials of suspected heroin weighing 46.40 grams, which had been discarded during the chase.

A case was registered under Banderdewa PS Case No. 32/2025, U/S 21(b) of the NDPS Act, R/W Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Second Operation: Vehicle Interception on Highway

Later that night, based on another intel input, police intercepted a Mahindra Scorpio at Banderdewa market following an attempted escape. Three suspects were arrested and 46.75 grams of suspected heroin packed in polythene packets were recovered from the vehicle.

The accused have been identified as:

Enamul Hussain (24) – resident of Chanimari, PS Jagiroad, Dist. Morigaon, Assam

Enamul Haque (24) – resident of Mauryadas, PS Dhing, Dist. Nagaon, Assam

Ainul Haque (34) – resident of Mauryadas, PS Dhing, Dist. Nagaon, Assam

A case was filed under Banderdewa PS Case No. 33/2025, U/S 21(b) of the NDPS Act, R/W Section 3(5) of the BNS, 2023.

The operations were led by SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo, Inspector Kipa Hamak (OC, PS Banderdewa), and a team including SI S.K. Singh, SI Koj Tada, SI D. Tayum, ASI S.K. Tiwari, ASI Anil Rajbar, HC T. Bomdom, HC T. Haging, Ct. R. Tsering, and Ct. A. Mishra.

SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, who supervised the entire operation, commended the team’s swift action and reiterated the department’s commitment to combating drug trafficking and protecting the youth from the scourge of drug abuse.