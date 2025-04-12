ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducts Educational Tour for B.A. Geography Students

Last Updated: 12/04/2025
ITANAGAR- The Department of Geography, Himalayan University, organized a one-day educational tour for the B.A. Sixth Semester students. This tour was an essential component of the academic curriculum and served as a partial fulfilment of the requirements for the B.A. degree in Geography.

The objective of the tour was to provide students with practical exposure and a first-hand understanding of the socio-economic conditions of Kiwi and paddy farmers. While classroom-based learning offers theoretical insights, this tour was aimed at bridging the gap between theory and practice by exposing students to real-life agricultural environments and rural livelihoods.

As part of the field study, students visited two key agricultural regions. The first was a Kiwi farming area, where students observed the methods and practices involved in Kiwi cultivation. They learned about the significance of geographical conditions such as climate, soil, and altitude in supporting Kiwi farming.

Through interactions with local farmers, students gained valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities associated with Kiwi production, including market access, technological support, and financial constraints. The second site involved a visit to a traditional paddy farming region.

Here, students were exposed to the age-old practices of rice cultivation and learned about seasonal cycles, irrigation techniques, land management, and the labour-intensive nature of paddy farming. This comparative study helped students understand the differences and similarities between traditional and modern agricultural practices in the region.

The educational tour was led by Dr. Jiyaul Hoque, Head of the Department of Geography, whose expert guidance played a crucial role in enhancing the academic value of the trip. He provided context and connections between the field observations and geographical theories studied in class.

Assisting him was Ms. Meena Sono, Lab Assistant in the department, who ensured smooth coordination and supported students throughout the visit. Her contribution was instrumental in facilitating meaningful interactions between students and the local farming communities.

Overall, the tour was an enriching experience that deepened students’ understanding of rural socio-economic dynamics and agricultural geography. It allowed them to witness first-hand the impact of geographical factors on farming practices and the livelihood challenges faced by local farmers. Such educational tours are vital for developing practical knowledge and nurturing a deeper appreciation of the real-world applications of geographical studies.

