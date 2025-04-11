ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Lohit DDMA Holds Coordination Meeting to Strengthen Monsoon Preparedness

TEZU- In view of the approaching monsoon season, a coordination meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was convened at the District Secretariat, Tezu, to review preparedness measures and inter-departmental coordination strategies.

The meeting began with a welcome address by Asmi Mega, District Disaster Management Officer (in-charge), who highlighted the importance of early planning and collective action in minimizing the impact of seasonal disasters.

She emphasized the role of all stakeholders in ensuring community resilience and timely dissemination of information.

HMLA Dr Mohesh Chai, addressing the gathering, urged all departments to treat the issue of monsoon preparedness with utmost seriousness. “This is not just another meeting—this is about the safety and survival of our people,” he said.

Pointing out that Tezu is a flood-prone area, he called for detailed data on houses washed away or relocated due to flooding in the past four years. “Every department must play its part responsibly. We must work together to ensure no citizen is left vulnerable,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Lohit Kesang Ngurup Damo  stressed on the importance of preparedness to mitigate the loss of life and property. “We need to be ready to respond swiftly to any situation that arises.

Issuing advisories in local languages, raising awareness, and establishing a reliable early warning system are key priorities,” the DC said. He urged all departments to ensure seamless communication and coordination during emergencies.

Rakesh Tacho, SDO S, brought attention to the recurring flood threat posed by the Balijan River. He recommended long-term preventive measures such as the plantation of bamboo groves along the riverbanks to help prevent soil erosion and manage the river flow.

The meeting was attended by ZPM Balong Tindiya (Tezu), representatives from the ITBP, BRO, NHIDCL, and all other DDMA members. Discussions focused on vulnerability mapping, quick response protocols, and strengthening infrastructure in high-risk areas.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to enhance disaster resilience across the district and ensure proactive measures are in place before the onset of the monsoon.

