APSSB MTS Recruitment 2025, Notification Out, Registration Starts on 09 January- The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has announced the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Recruitment for various Grade ‘C’ posts, including Sweeper, Barber, Cook, and Water Carrier. This recruitment drive offers a fantastic opportunity for eligible candidates to join the government workforce.

Candidates must ensure they meet all eligibility criteria for APSSB MTS Recruitment before applying online through the official APSSB website. Applications can be submitted online from 09 to 25 January 2025. The recruitment process will involve a written examination scheduled for February 2025.

APSSB MTS Recruitment 2025

Exam Name Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Examination 2024 Conducting Body Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) Vacancies 82 Application Mode Online Application End Date 25 January 2025 Website apssb.nic.in

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the following criteria to be eligible for APSSB MTS Recruitment:

Citizenship : Must be a citizen of India.

: Must be a citizen of India. Domicile : Candidates applying under APST must be permanent Tirap, Changlang, or Longding district residents.

: Candidates applying under APST must be permanent Tirap, Changlang, or Longding district residents. Educational Qualification : Applicants must have passed Class X or an equivalent qualification from a recognized board or institution. ITI certificates are also acceptable where applicable.

Applicants must have passed Class X or an equivalent qualification from a recognized board or institution. ITI certificates are also acceptable where applicable. Age Limit: Minimum Age: 18 years, Maximum Age: 35 years as of January 25, 2025

Minimum Age: 18 years, Maximum Age: 35 years as of January 25, 2025 Relaxation: Up to 5 years for APST candidates. For ex-servicemen, the relaxation will follow government rules.

Selection Process

The recruitment process includes a written examination consisting of objective-type multiple-choice questions. The exam will have the following sections:

General Awareness: 50 marks

General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability: 50 marks

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability: 50 marks

English Language & Comprehension: 50 marks

Candidates must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to qualify. There is no negative marking.

Application Dates

Start Date : January 9, 2025

: January 9, 2025 End Date : January 25, 2025 (up to 3:00 PM)

: January 25, 2025 (up to 3:00 PM) Exam Date: February 23, 2025

Required Documents

Candidates need to upload scanned copies of the following documents:

Recent passport-size photograph

Signature

Matriculation certificate for date of birth proof

APST Certificate and Permanent Resident Certificate (if applicable)

Temporary Resident Certificate for unreserved category candidates

Relevant qualification certificates

Government-issued photo ID

Shortlisted candidates will also need to produce original documents for verification.

Registration Fee

APST Candidates: ₹150/-

General Candidates: ₹200/-

Payment must be made online.

How to apply online for APSSC MTS Recruitment 2025?

Follow these steps to apply for APSSB MTS Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official APSSB website: apssb.nic.in.

Click on the “MTS Recruitment 2024” notification and read the instructions carefully.

Register with a valid email ID and mobile number.

Complete the application form with accurate details.

Upload the required documents in the specified format.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.

SCHEME OF EXAMINATION:

Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions) 200 Marks: Duration- 2 Hours

The test will comprise of the following subjects:

General Awareness- 50 Marks

General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability- 50 Marks

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability- 50 Marks

Test of English Language and Comprehension- 50 Marks

Important Links

Official Website: apssb.nic.in

Notification Details: Download PDF

Apply Online: Click Here