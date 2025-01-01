ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: ITBP organised Weapon Display for NCC At Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic College

Last Updated: January 1, 2025
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-   The 31st Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) organized an impressive Small Arms Weapon Display for the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at  Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic College in Itanagar, as a part of the ongoing ten-day Combined Annual Training Camp.

The event aimed to familiarize the cadets with advanced weaponry and instill a sense of discipline, responsibility, and patriotism.

Among the weapons exhibited were modern rifles, pistols, and other firearms, accompanied by detailed explanations of their specifications, functions, and operational use.

The interactive session allowed the cadets to ask questions, handle the weapons under supervision, and learn about the rigorous training undertaken by ITBP soldiers.

In addition, a career guidance lecture on opportunities and recruitment avenues in ITBP was delivered by Deputy Commandant Virender of 31 ITBP Bn.

Second motivational lecture was organized by the 11th Airmen Selection Centre, Air Force aimed at inspiring the cadets to serve the Indian Air Force with dedication and valor.

These motivational lectures emphasized the significance of discipline, leadership, and patriotism, core values of the NCC training program.

The camp continues to foster teamwork, resilience, and a sense of responsibility among cadets, with a variety of activities planned for the remaining days. The event reflects NCC’s commitment to building future leaders and responsible citizens.

Last Updated: January 1, 2025
