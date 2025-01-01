Arunachal: ITBP organised Weapon Display for NCC At Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic College

ITANAGAR- The 31st Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) organized an impressive Small Arms Weapon Display for the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic College in Itanagar, as a part of the ongoing ten-day Combined Annual Training Camp.

The event aimed to familiarize the cadets with advanced weaponry and instill a sense of discipline, responsibility, and patriotism.

The display included an array of small arms used by ITBP personnel, showcasing their technological sophistication and versatility.

Also Read- Pema Khandu revealed plans for establishment of a university-level institute

Among the weapons exhibited were modern rifles, pistols, and other firearms, accompanied by detailed explanations of their specifications, functions, and operational use.

The interactive session allowed the cadets to ask questions, handle the weapons under supervision, and learn about the rigorous training undertaken by ITBP soldiers.

Also Read- Arunachal CM Pema Khandu ranks as India’s second richest CM: ADR report

In addition, a career guidance lecture on opportunities and recruitment avenues in ITBP was delivered by Deputy Commandant Virender of 31 ITBP Bn.

Second motivational lecture was organized by the 11th Airmen Selection Centre, Air Force aimed at inspiring the cadets to serve the Indian Air Force with dedication and valor.

Also Read- Dangaria Baba puja & mela held at Raneghat

These motivational lectures emphasized the significance of discipline, leadership, and patriotism, core values of the NCC training program.

The camp continues to foster teamwork, resilience, and a sense of responsibility among cadets, with a variety of activities planned for the remaining days. The event reflects NCC’s commitment to building future leaders and responsible citizens.