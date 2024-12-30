Arunachal: Dangaria Baba puja & mela held at Raneghat

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Like every year, the famous Dangaria Baba Puja and Mela here at Raneghat observed in the last Saturday with much pomp and gaiety which drew huge crowds and devotees cutting across all religious groups from across the country.

Thousands of devotees from across the country including the local believers thronged in the mandir premises since early morning on Saturday and paid their prayers queuing up in long lines.

While in the mela several business vendors from in and around Pasighat and neighboring parts of Assam like Jonai, Silapathar and Dibrugarh put up their businesses.

Attending in the puja-cum-mela of Dangaria Baba temple local Pasighat East MLA, Tapi Darang shared about his words on the Dangaria Baba temple and said that the Dangaria Baba temple has been established since 60s and 70s and has a huge significance on the point of religious tourism of the district and the state.

“Many devotees from all section of religious lines like Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, local and indigenous faith & believers of Donyi-Polo etc comes to Dangaria Baba mandir to offer prayers, as Dangaria in local is believed to be the nature God, super natural powers which doesn’t differentiates religions. So devotees from across the country come to this temple to offer prayers”, added Tapi Darang.

While retired Chief Engineer, PWD, Atop Lego, who was also seen offering prayers in the temple of Dangaria, also said that this temple has healed many and heard the prayers of the devotees since a couple of decades ago.

Lego also shared the history of the establishment of Dangaria Baba temple at Raneghat during the early period of mid 60s when the government was constructing roads from Pasighat to Pangin-Aalo in those days when there were no roads in this border state of Arunachal Pradesh which shares borders with China.

Established under a big Banyan tree which is located at Raneghat near the Siang Bridge (Raneghat/Pasighat Bridge), the celebration of Dangaria Baba Puja was begun way back during the 1962 when PWD engineers constructing Pasighat-Pangin Road, as per the priest of the Dangaria Baba Mandir.

It is also told by temple management that, during the early days when construction works were on for Pasighat-Pangin road, several men and machines perished by meeting with accidents, reasons of which were beyond the wisdom of earthly humans.

However, the accident cases went down to nil after this temple was constructed, added the sources. Even in today’s day, everyone passing by this road doesn’t forget to offer prayers to this temple for a safe travelling.

Due to its popularity year after year, the Dangaria Baba mandir gets a multiplied number of pilgrims every year which are from believers of all religions. The most interesting part of this temple is that every believer of religions comes and gets blessings from Dangaria Baba and this is testified by a truth that the painter who did the re-painting works of the temple in the past was a Muslim, shared the Mandir sources.

The huge yearly turnout of pilgrimage at this Dangaria Baba mandir needs to be developed as a tourist site by extending the days of celebration to three (3) days from present one (1) day. The huge fair would facilitate economic benefits of local people as well.

In this connection, the department of tourism government of Arunachal Pradesh needs to put some attention on this important pilgrimage site which could be a revenue spinner for the state government.

There are many important pilgrimage potential sites across Arunachal Pradesh like Parsuram Kundh, Bismak Nagar, Dangaria Baba, Mali-Lithan, Siva Linga of Ziro etc. which could be developed into one tourist circuit, which once operational would generate enough revenue to the state.