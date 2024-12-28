Arunachal: Security forces recover huge cache of weapons from Namdapha National Park

VIJAYNAGAR ( Changlang )- In a joint operation conducted by the Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police, a huge cache of weapons has been recovered from Namdapha National Park along 27 miles of Miao – Vijaynagar axis in Changlang District of Arunachal Pradesh, informed Lt Col Amit Shukla, PRO Defence.

During the joint operation, security forces used advanced tools such as high-tech drones, tracker dogs, and metal detectors etc, the PRO Defence said.

During the operation, Ten nos of MQ 81 Chinese origin Assault Rifles and Type 81 Assault Rifles were recovered from different locations in the 27 mile area of Miao – Vijaynagar road within the jurisdiction of Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve. This is the largest recoveries in South Arunachal in the recent past, the official stated.

Also Read- China to build world’s largest dam over Brahmaputra river

It is alleged that these weapons were buried by ENNG before their surrender last year. The security forces utilizing their expertise and reliable intelligence have managed to uncover the hidden cache in the thick forest area.

Numerous inputs regarding attempts by various insurgent groups, especially NSCM (IM) & NSCN (KYA) with the help of merged ENNG cadres to recover the said cache were being received in the last six months.

Also Read- North Sikkim: 2000 Tourist Arrive In A Single Day

On December 26, security forces apprehended two active NSCN (IM) cadres involved in extortion activities in the Rima area of Changlang district. They were identified as SS Lt. Roney Rai alias Tutu, a 31-year-old resident of Jairampur, and SS Sgt Maj. Anong Singpho, a 30-year-old resident of Pengri in Tinsukia, Assam.

During the operation, the forces seized a .32 pistol with six rounds of ammunition, a traditional Nagamese sickle (Dah), a wallet, a PAN card, a Tecno mobile phone, and a SIM card.