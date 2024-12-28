Arunachal: Governor participates in IFCSAP foundation day celebration

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) participated in the silver jubilee foundation day celebration of Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) at Itanagar on 28th December 2024. The Governor offered prayers at the Universal Prayer Centre and floral tribute to Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo.

The Governor said that the silver jubilee celebration of IFCSAP is a tribute to our rich cultural heritage, reinforcing our traditions, customs, and rituals, which has showcased the unique identity of our Indigenous communities and upheld the values of peace and harmony.

He called upon the society to work with renewed zeal for the holistic development of Arunachal Pradesh, contributing to the vision of ‘Viksit Arunachal,’ and ultimately, ‘Viksit Bharat’. He also advised them to guide and prepare our youth and communities for the shared vision of Vikshit Bharat@2047.

The Governor commended IFCSAP for facilitating the establishment of community centers, temples, and platforms that enable the practice and preservation of indigenous faiths. He observed that these centers serve as hubs for transmitting ancestral traditions and provide a nurturing space for youth facing challenges, offering care, guidance, and support.

The Governor suggested that the society organize workshops and seminars to educate younger generations about their ancestral heritage and emphasize the value of live storytelling to preserve oral histories, folktales, and legends.

He urged the society to promote community engagement amongst various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh by involving youth in traditional crafts, music, and rituals, ensuring the continuation of these skills.

He also advocated for inter-community exchanges among tribes to foster mutual understanding and appreciation and suggested organizing regular prayer gatherings and spiritual events rooted in indigenous beliefs.

The Governor stressed the need for preserving indigenous scripts, documenting rituals, prayers, songs, dances, and oral histories, and archiving them for future generations. He encouraged the creation of cultural repositories or libraries to safeguard artifacts, scripts, and manuscripts related to indigenous traditions.

In the silver jubilee celebration, the Governor presented Techi Ako with the IFCSAP Excellent Award for his contributions to the preservation of Indigenous culture and faith.

State Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Home, Mama Natung, Prof. Yashwant Vishnupant Pathak, founder member of International Centre for Cultural Studies in Bharat, IFCSAP President, Dr. Emi Rumi, Vice President Er. Pai Dawe and General Secretary, Smt Maya Murtem also spoke on the occasion.

A cultural presentation showcasing the vibrant traditions and heritage of the indigenous communities was presented on the occasion.