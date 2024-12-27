Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 1978 will soon have its rules framed and implemented in the state- CM

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today informed that the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 1978 – dormant as of date – will soon have its rules framed and implemented in the state.

Speaking at the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) here this morning at I G Park, Khandu expressed gratitude to the first Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, P K Thungon, during whose government, the legislation was passed in the Assembly in 1978 that envisions ‘to provide for prohibition of conversion from one religious faith to any other religious faith by use of force or inducement or by fraudulent means and for matters connected therewith’.

Khandu revealed that the Act was lying dormant so far but with a recent directive from the Gauhati High Court, the state government is bound to frame its rules for execution and implementation.

“The process of framing the rules is underway and soon we will have a proper structured Freedom of Religion Act in place,” he said while adding that the development will play a significant role in preserving Arunachal’s indigenous faith and culture.

While asserting that ‘faith’ and ‘culture’ are faces of the same coin, he insisted that both cannot ‘walk’ separately.

Citing examples of several indigenous tribes and cultures vanishing from the face of the world, Khandu underscored the necessity to preserve the distinct culture and faith of Arunachal Pradesh.

He, however, expressed satisfaction that despite the onslaught of modernity and development, Arunachal Pradesh has not only successfully preserved its unique indigenous identity but has passed it down through generations.

“Most of the credit of course goes to the pioneers of IFCSAP and hundreds of volunteers who gave their time and energy in dedicatedly working for preservation of indigenous culture. As the saying goes “Loss of culture is loss of identity” we have succeeded in retaining our culture and our identity stands tall among its peers across the world. Today, we acknowledge the instrumental role IFCSAP has played in fostering a deeper understanding of indigenous faiths and cultures both within the state and beyond,” he said.

He paid rich tributes to the champions of indigenous faith and culture including Golgi Bote late Talom Rukbo, late Mokar Riba, late Nabam Atum, Dr Tai Nyori and others.

Recognizing the importance of saving the indigenous culture, faith and languages from disappearing, the state government, he informed, the state government established the Department of Indigenous Affairs in 2017.

“Through the department we have collaborated with IFCSAP and the CBOs in doing everything possible to preserve and promote our indigenous culture, institutions and languages,” he added.

Khandu, however, cautioned that the government and its initiatives alone cannot protect and promote indigenous culture and faith. He said that the responsibility lies on the 26 major tribes of the state.

To an oft-repeated request by indigenous groups, Khandu said that the process for renaming of the department of Indigenous Affairs has been initiated.

While assuring unconditional support to the indigenous movement, the Chief Minister called upon the IFCSAP, its associates and the CBOs to continue working for preserving the state’s indigenous culture, faith and languages and take the next generation into their folds.