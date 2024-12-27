Arunachal: Pema Khandu Releases Book on Shamanism

ITANAGAR- In a remarkable event held at Indira Gandhi Park, Itanagar, the much-anticipated book, ‘Shamanistic Practices and Narratives of Arunachal Pradesh’, was released today by Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, in the presence of Jual Oram, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India, and Mama Natung, Minister for Home, DIA, ISBA, PHE & WS, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

Edited by Dr. Tarun Mene and Prof. S. Simon John, the book is published by the Centre for Endangered Languages (CFEL), Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS), Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH).

This multidisciplinary volume is the outcome of a national seminar held at RGU in 2023 and features 18 scholarly contributions divided into three thematic sections: rituals, narratives, and contemporary issues.

Also Read- China to build world’s largest dam over Brahmaputra river

The book delves deeply into the cultural and spiritual significance of shamanism among Arunachal Pradesh’s tribes, including the Apatani, Aka, Adi, Mishmi, Nyishi, Sartang, and Bugun.

It highlights the role of shamans as healers, spiritual intermediaries, and custodians of oral traditions while addressing the challenges posed by modernization, religious conversion, and societal changes.

Also Read- North Sikkim: 2000 Tourist Arrive In A Single Day

Contemporary discussions in the book emphasize the urgent need to preserve shamanic traditions through research and policy advocacy. Combining empirical studies with theoretical insights, the work underscores the role of shamanism in tribal identity, cultural preservation, and the safeguarding of indigenous knowledge systems.

The release ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Jagannath Sarkar, MP (Lok Sabha) Ranaghat (W.B); Tapir Gao, MP (Lok Sabha) Arunachal East; Nabam Rebia, MP (Rajya Sabha); Prof. Yashwant Pathak, Associate Dean, University of South Florida; Vijay Swami, Executive Director, RIWATCH; Ashokan KV, Administrative Officer, RIWATCH; Dr. Emi Rumi, President, IFCSAP,; Dr. Tarun Mene, Assistant Professor, AITS, RGU; members of IFCSAP and public.

The event drew significant public interest, reflecting the growing awareness and appreciation of Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage.