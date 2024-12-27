ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Training-Cum-Awareness Programme on My plate for the day held at to VKV school in Amliang

ANJAW-   The KVK Anjaw conducted, one-day training-cum-awareness programme on My Plate for the Day at Vivekananda Kendriya Vidyalaya (VKV) School in Amliang. The event witnessed the participation 9th standard students.

The programme, led by KVK staff Mrs. Pooja Singnale SMS (Home Science), highlighted the critical role of balanced diet and my plate for the day. She explained the “My plate for the Day” model developed by ICMR -National Institute of Nutrition Hyderabad.

The main motto of this model is to “promote health, prevent hidden hunger, and protect from diseases.”

This model highlights the appropriate intake of all the food groups in daily diet. The daily food plate shout have; cereals & Nutri-cereals (250g), vegetables (400g), fruits (100g), pulses, egg &flesh foods (85g), nuts& seeds (35g) and fats & oil (27g).

This plate fulfils the daily energy, protein, vitamins and mineral requirement of an individual. Fruits and vegetables are called as protective food groups which prevents the infections and diseases. This plate provides the 2000 kcal per day.

These nutrient requirements should be fulfilled because adolescents stage is rapid growth spurt stage were growth is faster and nutritional requirements are also g=high to fulfil the overall development. An Adolescents age is considered the bridge between childhood and adulthood.

