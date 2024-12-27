Arunachal: Awareness programme on PoSH Act held in Tawang

TAWANG- A one-day awareness programme for Heads of Offices and Presiding Officers of the Internal Complaint Committees constituted under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 (PoSH Act) was conducted today at the IIM building in Tawang.

The workshop aimed to educate participants on child and women protection legislation and sensitize them about the rising crimes against women and children in the district.

The event began with a welcome address by CDPO Tawang, Dondup Pema, who emphasized the urgency and relevance of such programmes in the current context. The programme featured presentations and interactive sessions by various experts, including, Inspector N. Angu, Officer-in-Charge, Tawang Police Station, who provided an in-depth overview of new criminal laws.

Norbu Drema, Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Tawang, who expressed concern over the rising crime rates against women and children in the district.

Advocate Tsering Tsomu, member of the Juvenile Justice Board, who discussed the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Advocate Thinlay Norbu, who spoke on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Child Marriage Act.

Participants were also addressed by other resource persons, including, Advocates Rinchen Wangmo and Sonam Zangmo, who highlighted the legal provisions for the protection of women from domestic violence and workplace harassment.

Tsering Bhuti, Centre Administrator, One Stop Centre (OSC), who shared insights on services offered by the OSC.

Yeshi Yangzom, Protection Officer, DCPU Tawang, and Tsering Norbu, Legal cum Probation Officer, DCPU Tawang, who elaborated on various legislative measures and schemes for safeguarding women and children.

A detailed PowerPoint presentation by the Child Welfare Committee and One Stop Centre shed light on the rising crime statistics in Tawang and ways to address these challenges.

This initiative was a significant step towards strengthening awareness and ensuring effective implementation of the PoSH Act and related laws, fostering a safer and more inclusive environment for women and children in Tawang.