Arunachal

Arunachal: Matri Sammelan held for mothers of student studying in DPVN Pasighat

Last Updated: December 28, 2024
1 minute read
PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )-  The Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan ( DPVN ), Pasighat located at Talom Rukbo Nagar, organized a vibrant Matri Sammelan today on Saturday by bringing together mothers, students and educators meant basically for mothers of the students studying in DPVN, Pasighat in a day filled with inspiration and joy.

The event began with the ceremonial ‘Deep Prajwalan’ by distinguished guests, setting a sacred and celebratory tone for the day.

The gathering was addressed by Mrs Oder Gao, Joint Secretary of the School Management Committee and Matri Bharti, Coordinator of Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti. In her speech, she emphasized the vital role of women in society and the transformative power of educating the girl child.

While as guest of honor, Mrs Machi Gao, inspired the audience by highlighting the unique contribution of mothers in shaping the future of their children. She urged the community to support education for girls as a cornerstone of progress and development.

Adding further weight to the occasion, Mrs  Olik Taloh, ZPM-Bilat, Ledum, Mikong as chief guest delivered an impactful address emphasizing the pivotal role of women and education in building a better society.

“The event also offered moments of fun and camaraderie through engaging activities like Musical Chair, Tug of War, and Blind Hits, alongside a range of competitions that kept participants energized and involved.

The celebrations concluded with a lively prize distribution ceremony, recognizing winners and applauding their efforts”, informed VK Jha, Principal of the DPVN, Talom Rukbo Nagar, Pasighat who is putting all his best and sincere effort to run the school and mould the career of many students by organizing unique programmes like the event of the day ‘Matri Sammelan’.

Where mothers of DPVN students were invited and involved in comprehensive discussion with engaging activities of games just to strengthen the student-mother-teacher bonding for the better career of all the students of DPVN Pasighat.

Under Jha’s able leadership, the DPVN Pasighat has opened a Sanskar Kendra, a free school for unprivileged students at Rani village recently.

