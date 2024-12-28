ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: NBK joys over starting of road construction from Nugong Bridge to Rasing village

BOLENG-   Nugong Banggo Kebang (NBK)  in a press release today have expressed their thankfulness to the PWD Division of Boleng under Siang District and Pangin-Boleng MLA-cum-Minister, Panchayati Raj & Rural Development and Transport, Ojing Tasing for giving road connectivity to the people of Nugong Banggo in general and Rasing village in particular for speeding up the construction of road from Nugong bridge to Rasing village.

In the release, NBK President, Tanyong Taloh said that the road construction has started and reached Rasing village, as road’s formation cutting has already begun and the construction is underway.

As per NBK, the construction has started from Nugong Bridge point to Radsing village under Rebo-Perging circle in the Siang district covering about 10 KM under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) project for connecting rural villages.

“We from people of Nugong Banggo Kebang, we are very thankful to the local MLA-cum- Minister, Ojing Tasing as well as PWD Boleng Division for the road construction in Rasing village which has been a long felt demand of the people here”, added Tanyong Taloh.

We also request the state government and Minister, Tasing for early sanctioning of funds for PWD Boleng division’s proposed RCC Bridge over Ribung Korong (a river stream) located in between Nugong Bridge to Rasing village, added Taloh.

While one Oja Pajing, ex-village Secretary of Mopit (Rasing) village has also expressed his heartfelt thankfulness to the Minister, Ojing Tasing and executing agency PWD Boleng Division on behalf of entire village for connecting their village with rest of the state by road, as the road construction (formation cutting) has reached the village on 26th December (Thursday).

Till recently, the village community people of Rasing/Mopit under Siang district had faced hardship by road from Siang district HQ: Boleng to Rasing village, as without this new road, they had to take long distance optional road via 65 Kilo Dite Dime-Riew-Jorsing-Beging village etc to reach Rasing/Mopit village.

