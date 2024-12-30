ADVERTISMENT
North East

Sikkim; Six tourists stranded at Yakshe due to heavy snowfall rescued

Nathula closed for visitors on January 1, 2025.

Last Updated: December 30, 2024
GANGTOK: Six tourists from Assam, travelling on motorcycles, were rescued after they got stranded in North Sikkim due to heavy snowfall, police said on Monday.

The tourists were stranded at Yakshe, around 10 km from Lachung, in Mangan district on Sunday night.

The Lachung Police team along with locals, successfully carried out a rescue operation following a sudden snowfall at Yakshe, below the Yumthang Valley in North Sikkim last night.

The operation was launched after six tourists, travelling on three bikes, became stranded due to the unexpected snowfall hit the area. Black ice on the roads made it impossible for the motorcycles to move, a police officer said.

After the rescue operation, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) cleared the road to Yumthang Valley by Monday morning. Authorities, however, urged travelers to exercise caution as black ice remains a potential hazard.

Officials recommended checking road conditions and taking necessary safety measures before setting out.

Nathula closed for visitors on January 1, 2025.

A special Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) has been scheduled by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Nathu La on the Indian side, set to take place on January 1, 2025.

Tourists and civil traffic will not be allowed to access Nathu La on January 1, 2025. Visitors planning to visit Nathula Pass on 01.01.25 are advised to plan their trip accordingly.

Last Updated: December 30, 2024
