Arunachal CM Pema Khandu ranks as India’s second richest CM: ADR report

NEW DELHI- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been ranked as the second richest chief minister in India, with declared assets worth over Rs 332 crore, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) released on Monday.

At the top of India’s richest Chief ministers is, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with assets worth over Rs 931 crore.

While West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee is the poorest with just Rs 15 lakh, according to an Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report released on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, with assets worth Rs 55 lakh, is the second poorest in the list and Pinarayi Vijayan is third with Rs 118 crore.

The report said that the total assets of 31 chief ministers are worth Rs 1,630 crores. The average asset per chief minister from state assemblies and union territories is Rs 52.59 crore.

Out of the 31 chief ministers, only two are women – West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee and Delhi’s Atishi.

While India’s per capita net national income or NNI was approximately Rs 1,85,854 for 2023-2024, the average self-income of a chief minister is Rs 13,64,310, around 7.3 times the average per capita income of India.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, however, also holds the distinction of having the highest liabilities among his counterparts, amounting to Rs 180 crore.

The report also said 13 (42 percent) chief ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 10 (32 percent) have declared serious criminal cases including those related to attempt to murder, kidnapping, bribery, and criminal intimidation.

The report underscores the significant variation in financial disclosures among the country’s political leaders, showcasing both the wealth and liabilities they manage.