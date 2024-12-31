Arunachal: Pema Khandu revealed plans for establishment of a university-level institute

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today revealed plans for establishment of a university-level institute in Arunachal Pradesh for promotion, documentation, research and education on indigenous culture, faith and languages of the state in collaboration with the US-based International Centre for Cultural Studies (ICCS).

ICCS, it may be noted, already has a centre here in the state called RIWATCH at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley, which is exceptionally doing well to document, preserve, promote and do research on Idu Mishmi culture and language.

Khandu had an exclusive meeting with ICCS Founder Prof Yashwant Pathak here on the sidelines of the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP).

Speaking after dedicating a Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo to the people here at Pachin Colony on occasion of Donyi Polo Day, Khandu said that the idea stemmed during his discussion with Prof Pathak to further boost the indigenous culture movement and put the significance of preserving indigenous culture and faith of the state on a global platform.

“Let there be research and documentation of our indigenous faiths and culture at the highest level. Let us produce scholars on indigenous culture and languages. Let our indigenous priests adorn the professor’s gown and teach young minds about the age-old chants,” he said.

While admitting that the proposal is in its nascent form and much work lies ahead, Khandu expressed optimism that with cooperation from ICCS the same would be realized in the coming years.

“If it comes up, it would be a huge boost to our movement to preserve our indigenous culture, faith and languages and thus preserve our identity. When a research center of much smaller scale- RIWATCH can do wonders, think what a university can do,” he added.

Extending greetings to the people of Donyi-Polo faith, Khandu urged them to be ‘practice what they preach’. He said that only speaking about Donyi Polo and its significance won’t bear fruits but actually practicing Donyi-Polo faith in everyday life would.

He underscored the role IFCSAP can play in preservation of indigenous culture of the state and suggested that under its leadership brainstorming sessions be held with all stakeholders to find out the basic reasons for erosion of indigenous culture and faiths in the state.

“Unless we realize and pinpoint the causes of cultural erosion, we will not be successful in preserving our culture and faith in the long run. IFCSAP should take the responsibility to find out the causes,” he observed.

When drawn attention to the fact that earlier December 31 (Donyi Polo Day) used to be a holiday but not now, Khandu assured that there is no ‘ill-intention’ of the government in doing so. In fact, he informed, December 31 was earlier celebrated as the IFCSAP Day, which was declared a holiday by the state government.

“However, as the IFCSAP Day was fixed on December 1 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Late Talom Rukbo, considered father of the indigenous faith movement in the state, the holiday too got shifted. I assure you all that from December 31, 2025, the Donyi Polo day will be a declared local holiday in the areas inhabited by Donyi Polo believers,” Khandu added.

The Nyedar Namlo dedication ceremony was also attended by Indigenous Affairs Minister Mama Natung, IFCSAP President Dr Emi Rumi, former Indigenous Affairs Minister Taba Tedir, former MLA Kaling Jerang, former Advisor to CM Tai Tagak, senior leader Kamen Ringu and others.

Kaling Borang, Chief Advisor of Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang and compatriot of late Talom Rukbo, from Pasighat was the Resource Person of the day.