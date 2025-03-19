Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates 1894 Mirem Batum Lingkang War Memorial in Adi Pasi

MARIYANG– Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, today inaugurated the 1894 Mirem Batum Lingkang War Memorial at Adi Pasi in Upper Siang district.

This historic memorial stands as a tribute to the valour and tactical ingenuity of the Adi warriors of Pasi Village, who, in 1893-94, defended their homeland against a British punitive expedition during the 3rd Anglo-Abor War.

Using guerrilla warfare strategies and stone barricades, they repelled the colonial forces, preserving their sovereignty and leaving behind a legacy of resilience and unity.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Incumbent Deputy Chief Minister

Addressing the gathering, Deputy CM Mein said that it is a historic occasion as well as a proud moment to remember and honour our forefathers and the unsung heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect our land from the colonial rule.

He said that this war memorial will always bring us to remember the sacrificed made by our forefathers etching the involvement of our people in the history of freedom movement. He said that it is a proud as well as an emotional moment for us.

Also Read- Hands on training on Oyster Mushroom Cultivation held at Loiliang Village in Lohit dist

He lauded the members of the community for constructing such a beautiful war memorial from their own contributions while honoring their forefathers citing it as an inspiration for all other communities. Such gesture will surely bring solace to the soul of the forefathers because of whom we held our heads high and recognized as a partaker to India’s freedom struggle.

He further highlighted the deep connection between the land and its people, emphasizing that the indigenous wisdom of Arunachal’s ancestors enabled them to thrive in harmony with nature. He called for a balanced approach to development, ensuring that economic growth does not come at the cost of environmental degradation.

Watch Video- Sunita Williams Returns to Earth

He added, “it is our collective responsibility to uphold this legacy. True progress is measured not just by infrastructure and industry, but by how well we preserve our forests, rivers, and biodiversity. Sustainable development ensures that future generations inherit a land as rich and vibrant as our ancestors left for us.”

Deputy CM Mein urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh to take pride in their heritage, ensuring that traditional knowledge, languages, and customs are preserved for future generations.

“Our festivals, rituals, and traditions are more than just celebrations; they define who we are. Just as our ancestors defended their homeland with unwavering courage, we must safeguard our cultural identity and natural resources with the same dedication. Our past gives us strength, and our unity ensures our future.” Mein added.

As Arunachal Pradesh strides towards modernity, initiatives like this memorial play a pivotal role in strengthening cultural identity, fostering environmental responsibility, and instilling pride in the state’s heritage. The memorial is not just a tribute to the past but a guiding light for future generations, ensuring that tradition and progress go hand in hand.

Mein further highlighted about the importance of Upper Siang Multipurpose Project over Siang river and the threat posed by the 60,000 MW Dam to be constructed by China over Yarlung Tsangpo river. He called upon the people to rethink and introspect about the positive impact and the significance of the proposed Upper Siang Multipurpose Project over Siang River and come forward to the Govt for discussion with a positive mindset.

He further expressed his gratitude to MLA Geku-Mariyang AC, Oni Panyang, MLA Dambuk, Puinnyo Apum and the people of Adi Pasi while acknowledging their dedication to preserve Arunachal Pradesh’s rich history and ecological balance.

The inauguration was also attended by Minister for PR, RD, Transport & Cooperation, Ojing Tasing, President Adi Baane Kebang, Tadum Libang, Secretary General ABK, Vijay Taram, ZPC , DC, SP Upper Siang along with distinguished dignitaries, local leaders, and community members.