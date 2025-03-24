Arunachal: Eco-Clean Mebo Mission Concludes with Emphasis on Sustainability and Village Beautification

Pasighat ( By Maksam Tayeng ) The Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM) under Mebo Sub-Division in East Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh, has successfully concluded its nearly nine-month-long campaign focused on cleanliness, environmental balance, and village beautification.

The initiative, which commenced in July 2024 at Ayeng village, reached its final phase at Ralling village, covering all 17 villages and the Mebo town ADC (HQ) under the 39th Mebo Assembly constituency.

With 2025 declared as the “Year of Eco-Clean,” the mission aimed to foster a culture of cleanliness and sustainability involving local villagers, stakeholders, and various society-based organizations, aligning with the broader goals of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Each village adopted a unique environmental theme reflecting its local ecology and resources.

Key initiatives included the Kamrakh Pariyojana in Namsing, designed to transform the village into a Star Fruit (Kordoi) paradise. The project was spearheaded by the Kamrakh Pariyojana Committee in collaboration with Sinung Olung Erang Kebang and Ayang Sirum of Namsing.

The mission’s launch was graced by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng as Chief Guest, with retired Deputy Commissioner Kumson Pangging as the Guest of Honour and ZPM Mebo Banggo-II Smty Oter Tayeng as the Special Guest.

In Kongkul village, the Aying Tadar Mission focused on developing a Lychee Farmstead, a project led by the Aying Tadar Mission Committee in collaboration with Lupang Welfare Society. The initiative saw the presence of MLA Oken Tayeng as Chief Guest, retired Principal Bompang Tayeng as Guest of Honour, and Er. (Smty) Boynee Modi, AE RWD Mebo, as the Special Guest. Notably, Lupang Welfare Society committed Rs. 1000 per month to a caretaker for the planted lychee saplings, ensuring their survival and growth.

The final mission launch took place in Ralling village with the Golbing Mission, aimed at cultivating Golbing trees (silkworm feeding trees) to promote sericulture. Led by the Golbing Mission Committee in collaboration with Anbo Moyong Welfare Society, the event was attended by MLA Oken Tayeng as Chief Guest, Public Leader Dr. Dangi Perme (2019 BJP MLA candidate) as Guest of Honour, and ZPM Mebo Banggo-II Smty Oter Tayeng as Special Guest.

The entire mission was curated and overseen by ECMM Manager Smty Olen Megu Damin, a Sangeet Natak Akademy awardee, under the leadership of ECMM Chairman and ADC Mebo Sibo Passing. Reflecting on the mission’s success, MLA Oken Tayeng expressed hope that the villages would continue regular cleanliness and beautification efforts, fostering unity beyond political differences. He emphasized that the success of the mission relies on the coordination and dedication of village elders and leaders, setting a model for other regions in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Eco-Clean Mebo Mission stands as a testament to community-driven sustainability, with each village’s unique initiative contributing to a larger vision of ecological harmony and regional pride.